Crushed Titanic chandelier that hung in first-class smoking lounge heads to museum

One special item is on display at "Titanic: The Artifact Exhibition" at the Liberty Science Center in Jersey City, New Jersey, and is capturing the attention of guests.

A chandelier that hung in a smoking lounge for first-class passengers will be on display after sitting at the bottom of the Atlantic for decades, NJ.com reported.

It will be included in an exhibit that has nearly 250 artifacts by RMS Titanic, Inc.

Guests will get a glimpse into what it must have been like to be a Titanic passenger in 1912.

The chandelier weighs 20 pounds.

"It was there the night of the sinking. It spent decades on the ocean floor. And it still has its beautiful gold patina and covering," Tomasina Ray, president and collections director of RMS Titanic Inc., told NJ.com.

Upon arrival, visitors will receive a replica boarding pass and assume the role of a passenger — following the journey from the ship’s construction to its tragic sinking.

Visitors also have the opportunity to explore recreated rooms and touch an "iceberg" to feel how cold it was when the ship tragically sank.

The traveling exhibit has been viewed by more than 35 million people worldwide and was recently in Boston, Fox News Digital reported.

The exhibit opened on Saturday and will run until Sept. 1.

Tickets for the exhibit cost an extra $8 on top of museum admission fees.

Fox News Digital reached out to the Liberty Science Center for additional comment.