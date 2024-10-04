Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

TRAVEL

New Titanic exhibit in Boston to feature 250 artifacts recovered from wreck

'Titanic: The Artifact Exhibition' will showcase preserved artifacts starting Oct. 17 in Boston, Massachusetts

Ashley J. DiMella By Ashley J. DiMella Fox News
Published
close
Travelers go viral for revealing US destinations to visit in your lifetime Video

Travelers go viral for revealing US destinations to visit in your lifetime

Giselle and Stephen Jiroch of California have been traveling full-time for the last four years. The couple said these U.S. destinations are must-see spots.

A new exhibition is coming to Boston, Massachusetts, giving visitors a lesson in history, while featuring authentic artifacts from the Titanic wreck.

"Titanic: The Artifact Exhibition" will showcase nearly 250 artifacts by RMS Titanic, Inc., and provide guests with a glimpse into what it would have been like to be a Titanic passenger in 1912.

Upon arrival, visitors will receive a replica boarding pass and assume the role of a passenger, following the journey from the ship’s construction to its tragic sinking.

CRUISE PASSENGERS GO WILD HIDING RUBBER DUCKS ON SHIPS IN VIRAL GAME OF HIDE-AND-SEEK

Visitors also have the opportunity to explore recreated rooms and a replica of the Grand Staircase.

titanic exhibit Boston, Massachusetts

Upon arrival at the Titanic exhibit in Boston, Massachusetts, visitors will receive a replica boarding pass and assume the role of a  passenger. (TITANIC: The Artifact Exhibition)

"These items have been honorably conserved and presented to the public to help educate and tell the story of Titanic," says the press release.

Suitcase trunks, glass bottles, eyeglasses, china plates, a German-English dictionary, pots and pans and more items will be on display.

For more Lifestyle articles, visit foxnews.com/lifestyle

Guests will also learn about the scientific analysis and work that is done to preserve the artifacts.

TITANIC: The Artifact Exhibition Boston, Massachusetts

The traveling exhibit has been viewed by more than 35 million people worldwide. (TITANIC: The Artifact Exhibition)

The traveling exhibit has been viewed by more than 35 million people worldwide.

"The Exhibition's continued success, as demonstrated in city after city, speaks to its broad appeal and exceptional quality," Gautam Chandna, director of business development at E/M Group, a provider of premier museum-quality exhibitions throughout the world, said in a press release.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

In September, a lost statue from Titanic's first-class lounge was rediscovered by RMS Titanic, Inc. researchers who released new photos of the ship's decay as well as "Diana of Versailles" statue.

titanic Boston, Massachusetts

Titanic: The Artifact Exhibition opens in Boston on Oct. 17. (TITANIC: The Artifact Exhibition)

The exhibit can be found at The Saunders Castle at Park Plaza in Boston from Oct. 17 through May 29, 2025.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Tickets start at $39.50