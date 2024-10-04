New Titanic exhibit in Boston to feature 250 artifacts recovered from wreck

A new exhibition is coming to Boston, Massachusetts, giving visitors a lesson in history, while featuring authentic artifacts from the Titanic wreck.

"Titanic: The Artifact Exhibition" will showcase nearly 250 artifacts by RMS Titanic, Inc., and provide guests with a glimpse into what it would have been like to be a Titanic passenger in 1912.

Upon arrival, visitors will receive a replica boarding pass and assume the role of a passenger, following the journey from the ship’s construction to its tragic sinking.

Visitors also have the opportunity to explore recreated rooms and a replica of the Grand Staircase.

"These items have been honorably conserved and presented to the public to help educate and tell the story of Titanic," says the press release.

Suitcase trunks, glass bottles, eyeglasses, china plates, a German-English dictionary, pots and pans and more items will be on display.

Guests will also learn about the scientific analysis and work that is done to preserve the artifacts.

The traveling exhibit has been viewed by more than 35 million people worldwide.

"The Exhibition's continued success, as demonstrated in city after city, speaks to its broad appeal and exceptional quality," Gautam Chandna, director of business development at E/M Group, a provider of premier museum-quality exhibitions throughout the world, said in a press release.

In September, a lost statue from Titanic's first-class lounge was rediscovered by RMS Titanic, Inc. researchers who released new photos of the ship's decay as well as "Diana of Versailles" statue.

The exhibit can be found at The Saunders Castle at Park Plaza in Boston from Oct. 17 through May 29, 2025.

Tickets start at $39.50