Tourism drop due to COVID-19 prompts some Las Vegas hotels to close midweek

The Park MGM’s Las Vegas Strip hotel will temporarily close midweek as the COVID-19 pandemic has slowed tourism.

The hotel has been dealing with low midweek occupancy rates and a dearth of events as the holidays approach, the Las Vegas Review-Journal reported.

The hotel will close from noon Mondays to noon Thursdays, the Review-Journal reported, citing a letter to staff from MGM Resorts International’s Las Vegas portfolio president and chief operating officer, Anton Nikodemus. The closures likely won’t go past December, he wrote.

“Know that all of us on MGM’s leadership team are laser-focused on doing all that we can to bring business back,” Nikodemus wrote, per the Review-Journal. “Progress is being made, and we are optimistic that we are headed in the right direction. There are bright spots on the horizon.”

CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT RESUMES LIVE ENTERTAINMENT ON LAS VEGAS STRIP

The Park MGM hotel just reopened on Sept. 30 after a coronavirus-related shutdown. When it reopened, it transitioned to a smoke-free resort, the first on the Strip. But while MGM Resorts has touted its ability to safely host events at its properties, the on-site Park Theater remained closed.

It’s not the only Las Vegas hotel to shutter during the week. Wynn Resort’s Encore is also closed Mondays through Thursdays, according to the report. Sand’s Palazzo hasn’t taken weekday reservations since July, but it will open Nov. 19-30 and Dec. 21-Jan. 4, a spokesperson told the Review-Journal.

Two Caesars Entertainment properties, the LINQ Hotel and Experience and Planet Hollywood Resort and Casino, are only accepting weekend hotel reservations also, according to Casino.org.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Meanwhile, NoMad Las Vegas, another MGM hotel located on the upper floors of the Park MGM building, will remain open midweek, according to the report. Other hotel facilities like the casino, pool, restaurants and amenities will also remain open.

Nevada officials allowed casinos to reopen in June, but visitors have been slow to return.

The pandemic has dramatically slowed the number of tourists visiting Las Vegas this year. In 2019, more than 42.5 million people visited the city, according to the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority Research Center. Through the end of September this year, fewer than 15 million people have visited Las Vegas.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

MGM, which has 13 resorts in Las Vegas, has already laid off 18,000 workers and four hotel presidents during the pandemic.