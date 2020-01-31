Delta Air Lines canceling all flights to mainland China amid coronavirus outbreak

Delta Air Lines is canceling all flights to mainland China beginning in February.

The airline made announced Friday morning that it would be temporarily suspending all U.S. to China flights beginning Feb. 6 through April 30, due to the ongoing coronavirus outbreak.

"Between now and Feb. 5, Delta will continue to operate flights to ensure customers looking to exit China have options to do so," a statement on its website read.

"The last China-bound flight departing the U.S. will leave on Monday, Feb. 3, with the last return flight back to the U.S. departing China on Feb. 5. The airline will continue to monitor the situation closely and may make additional adjustments as the situation continues to evolve."

Passengers with flights affected by the cancelations can request a refund or reschedule their flight, Delta said.

Previously Delta stated it would only be reducing the number of flights between the U.S. and mainland China from 42 weekly flights to 21, due to a decrease in customer demand.

“Delta is temporarily reducing the number of weekly flights it operates between the U.S. and China due to significantly reduced customer demand prompted by global health concerns related to coronavirus,” the airline said in an earlier statement shared with Fox News.

The reduced flights were reportedly to stay in effect until April 30. However, the airline did state that additional adjustments may be made as they monitor the coronavirus situation.

Delta Air Lines is not the only carrier to suspend all flights to China.

British Airways has canceled all flights to mainland China, as did the airlines in the Lufthansa Group. Meanwhile, American Airlines has canceled all trips from LAX to Beijing and Shanghai. United Airlines also expanded its cancellations to include an additional 332 flights.

Currently, the coronavirus has killed more than 210 people and infected some 9,800 worldwide.