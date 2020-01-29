Coronavirus: Delta Airlines reduces flights between U.S. and China amid outbreak

Delta Airlines announced that it is reducing the number of flights between the U.S. and China.

The company stated that the reduction was due to reduced customer demand amid the current coronavirus outbreak. Unlike other airlines, however, they are not canceling all flights to mainland China.

In a statement on their website, Delta Airlines announced, “Delta is temporarily reducing the number of weekly flights it operates between the U.S. and China due to significantly reduced customer demand prompted by global health concerns related to coronavirus.”

AS CORONAVIRUS SPREADS, BEIJING SUBURBS CLOSE THEMSELVES OFF

According to the post, the reduced schedule will be reflected on their website starting Feb. 1 and will be effective from Feb. 6 until April 30. They also state that additional adjustments may be made as they monitor the situation.

The post also states, “To maintain options for customers, the airline will continue to operate from all current U.S.-China gateways. Today, Delta operates 42 weekly flights between the U.S. and China, including daily service connecting Beijing and Detroit and Seattle, and Shanghai and Atlanta, Detroit, Los Angeles and Seattle. The airline will reduce this schedule to approximately 21 weekly flights, offering three to four weekly flights on the same routes.”

Delta is not the only airline altering its schedule due to the outbreak.

British Airways announced that it was suspending all direct flights to and from mainland China. Lufthansa made a similar announcement, saying that flights were suspended until Feb. 9.

Finnair and Air Canada both announced that they would be scaling back on certain flights to China.

Atlantic Airlines temporarily suspended flights between Los Angeles and Shanghai and Beijing.

