American Airlines suspending flights between Los Angeles and mainland China amid coronavirus outbreak

American Airlines has canceled some of its scheduled flights to China amid concerns over the ongoing coronavirus outbreak.

On Wednesday, the airline temporarily suspended flights between Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) and Shanghai Pudong Airport (PVG) and Beijing Capital International Airport (PEK). The airline said the cancellations would extend from Feb. 9 through March 27.

The carrier cited a “significant decline in demand for travel to and from China” for the move, a representative for the airline confirmed to Fox News.

American Airlines further confirmed that representatives are currently in the process of contacting affected ticket holders.

“We will continue to review our flight schedules to ensure we can accommodate the needs of our customers and will make updates as needed,” a spokesperson for the airline wrote in a statement.

Meanwhile, American Airlines will still be operating flights from LAX to Hong Kong, and from Dallas/Forth Worth (DFW) to both Beijing (PEK) and Shanghai (PVG).

The cancellations come days after American Airlines extended its change-fee waivers for ticketholders scheduled to fly to China before Feb. 29, allowing them to change or delay their travel plans (up until the end of March) without incurring a change fee.

News of American Airlines’ cancellations comes after United Airlines announced it would ground many of its China-bound flights from San Francisco International Airport, Newark Liberty International Airport, Chicago O’Hare International Airport and Washington Dulles International Airport in Virginia during the first week of February.

“Due to a significant decline in demand for travel to China, we are suspending some flights between our hub cities and Beijing, Hong Kong and Shanghai beginning Feb. 1 through Feb. 8. We will continue to monitor the situation as it develops and will adjust our schedule as needed,” United said a statement to Fox News.

Additional airlines around the world have also scaled back their China-bound flights, like Air Canada, while others have canceled certain routes completely, like Finnair, which canceled five of its weekly flights to China through March 29, and British Airways, which suspended all service to mainland China.