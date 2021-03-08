Biggest private island in the Bahamas to be auctioned off

The largest private island in the Bahamas is for sale as demand for beachfront properties in the age of remote work continues to increase.

St. Andrews, also called Little Ragged Island, will be up for auction on March 26 with opening bids estimated to be a cool $19.5 million, according to Concierge Auctions, as reported by Mansion Global.

The southernmost island, with 730-acres of white sand beaches and views of the Atlantic ocean, has more than 30,000 feet of shoreline and is a 10-minute boat ride away from Duncan Town nearby. The listing boasts "miles of private beaches to wander or a boutique resort with more than enough acreage to add an entire 18-hole golf course."

High-net-worth individuals have been on the hunt for private islands amid the new normal of remote work.

"We are seeing a significant increase in both buyer and seller interest in these kinds of top tier tropical destinations over the past year," Laura Brady, CEO and co-founder of Concierge, told Mansion Global. "It’s clear that now is the time to find your personal paradise, and even build it."

The Bahamas is ranked at a Level 3 ("COVID-19 High") by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The CDC is urging Americans to take caution before traveling to a number of Caribbean islands including Antigua and Barbuda, as well as the Dutch Caribbean island Curacao, both ranked at a Level 4 ("COVID-19 Very High") as of last week.