Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Bahamas
Published

Biggest private island in the Bahamas to be auctioned off

Opening bids are estimated at $19.5 million

By Jeanette Settembre | Fox News
close
Anonymous donor saves couple stranded in Bahamas after husband has strokeVideo

Anonymous donor saves couple stranded in Bahamas after husband has stroke

An anonymous donor paid for Bruce and Narcene Campbell to be evacuated from the Bahamas to Wilmington, NC after Bruce suffered a stroke.

The largest private island in the Bahamas is for sale as demand for beachfront properties in the age of remote work continues to increase.

St. Andrews, also called Little Ragged Island, will be up for auction on March 26 with opening bids estimated to be a cool $19.5 million, according to Concierge Auctions, as reported by Mansion Global. 

St. Andrews, also known as Little Ragged Island, is up for sale. (iStock)

St. Andrews, also known as Little Ragged Island, is up for sale. (iStock)

The southernmost island, with 730-acres of white sand beaches and views of the Atlantic ocean, has more than 30,000 feet of shoreline and is a 10-minute boat ride away from Duncan Town nearby. The listing boasts "miles of private beaches to wander or a boutique resort with more than enough acreage to add an entire 18-hole golf course." 

PRIVATE ISLAND RESORT AVAILABLE TO RENT IN THE MALDIVES FOR $1M

High-net-worth individuals have been on the hunt for private islands amid the new normal of remote work.

"We are seeing a significant increase in both buyer and seller interest in these kinds of top tier tropical destinations over the past year," Laura Brady, CEO and co-founder of Concierge, told Mansion Global. "It’s clear that now is the time to find your personal paradise, and even build it."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Bahamas is ranked at a Level 3 ("COVID-19 High") by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The CDC is urging Americans to take caution before traveling to a number of Caribbean islands including Antigua and Barbuda, as well as the Dutch Caribbean island Curacao, both ranked at a Level 4 ("COVID-19 Very High") as of last week. 