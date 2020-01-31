American Airlines latest to cancel all flights to China amid coronavirus outbreak

American Airlines announced on Friday it will be canceling all flights between the U.S. and mainland China.

AMERICAN AIRLINES SUED OVER CORONAVIRUS BY PILOT UNION SEEKING TO CANCEL US-CHINA FLIGHTS

The news comes two days after the airline said it would only be temporarily suspending flights between LAX and Shanghai Pudong Airport and Beijing Capital International Airport due to lack of demand amid the ongoing coronavirus outbreak.

Now, the suspension has expanded throughout the nation, with American Airlines stating that no flights will be leaving foro mainland China from the U.S. beginning Friday.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“Based on the U.S. Department of State’s recent increase of the China Travel Advisory to a Level 4 – Do not travel, American is reducing its operations to and from the Chinese mainland beginning today through March 27. Our teams are contacting affected customers directly to accommodate their needs. We will continue to evaluate the schedule for March 28 and beyond and make any adjustments as necessary,” a statement shared with Fox News read.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

Several other airlines have canceled or suspended flights to China, citing the reduced demand in passenger travel to the country.

Delta Air Lines and British Airways have both canceled flights to mainland China. United Airlines has expanded its flight suspension, but is still operating some flights.

Coronavirus has continued to spread and impact travel on a global scale.

FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE FOX LIFESTYLE NEWS

Currently, the virus has killed more than 210 people and infected 9,800.