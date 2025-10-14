African island nation plunged into political chaos as president flees country, military seizes control

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A military coup has unfolded in Madagascar, according to an Associated Press report that also indicates the country's parliament voted to impeach President Andry Rajoelina, who recently fled the nation.

Madagascar is a large island off the coast of the mainland African continent.

Right after parliament voted to impeach Rajoelina, who fled the country fearing for his safety, the leader of Madagascar’s elite CAPSAT military unit said the armed forces would form a council made up of officers from the military and police, or gendarmerie, and would appoint a prime minister to "quickly" form a civilian government.

"We are taking power," asserted Col. Michael Randrianirina, according to the outlet.

He said the constitution and High Constitutional Court’s powers had been suspended, and that a referendum would be held in two years, though he didn’t go into detail.

The president's office issued a statement decrying the military figure's announcement as an "illegal declaration" and "a serious breach of the rule of law," insisting that "the Republic of Madagascar cannot be taken hostage by force. The State remains standing," according to the AP.

Rajoelina released a decree attempting to dissolve the country's lower house of parliament in an apparent bid to avert impeachment, the AP reported, noting that lawmakers ignored the move.

CAPSAT is the military entity that revolted against the nation's government in 2009 and assisted Rajoelina in obtaining power, according to the outlet.

