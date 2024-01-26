With the push of a button this compact RV adds extra space with a simple twist

What do you get when you combine the luxury of a yacht, the technology of "The Jetsons" and the functionality of an RV?

Well, you get a futuristic traveling trailer known as the Romotow T8 that can transform into a spacious mobile camper with just the push of a button.

A decade-long dream come true

The Romotow T8 RV is the brainchild of W2, a New Zealand-based architecture and design firm that has been working on this project for over a decade.

The firm first unveiled the concept of the Romotow in 2012, but it took six years to build a working prototype and another five years to finalize the design and production. The result is a sleek and stylish trailer that looks right out of the future.

A rotating cabin that doubles the living space

The most striking feature of the Romotow T8 is its rotating cabin, which can swivel 90 degrees from its shell when parked. This creates an L-shaped floor plan that doubles the living space and reveals a covered composite teak-look deck flooring and paneling with a fold-out table or a bench. Inside the rounded front nose are removable canvas/mesh sidewalls to keep the bugs out.

The rotation is controlled by an automated hydraulic system that makes the process smooth and easy. You don’t need any special skills or tools to operate the Romotow T8, just a hitch to tow it and a button to transform it.

A comfortable and luxurious home on wheels

The Romotow T8 is a comfortable and luxurious home on wheels, with a modern interior and a panoramic window. It is also quite large, measuring 29.5 feet long, as well as being 11 feet tall and 8 feet wide. The cabin has a fully equipped kitchenette and dining area.

It has a bathroom with a standing shower, a toilet and a sink.

As for the bedroom, you can either opt for two single beds or a single king-sized bed.

You can also add a lift-up double bed to the living room, which increases the sleeping capacity to six people. The cabin also has optional features such as upgraded appliances, wall-mounted TVs, an outdoor projector system and a multi-zone sound system. The Romotow T8 is powered by a 200-Ah lithium battery that is supplemented by 395-watt solar panels on the roof.

A pricey investment

The Romotow T8 is not a cheap trailer, though. It costs approximately $268,500, which is more than some houses. But according to Romotow's co-founder Matt Wilkie, the Romotow T8 is worth the investment. He says that the trailer is built to last for more than 50 years and that it’s the kind of thing that you can pass down to your children and grandchildren.

How to order your own rotating RV

If you’re interested in owning a Romotow T8, you can place your order now on its website. You’ll need to pay a $6,300 non-refundable deposit to secure your spot in the production queue, which is expected to start in late 2024. The Romotow T8 is currently available in three colors: white, black and silver. You can also customize your trailer with different finishes and accessories to suit your preferences and needs.

Kurt's key takeaways

The Romotow T8 is definitely an RV that is going to turn heads because of its futuristic look. It absolutely challenges the conventional notions of what a mobile camper can be or look like. What's great about it is that it offers a unique combination of luxury, technology and functionality that I think can appeal to anyone who loves traveling and exploring new places in this kind of travel trailer.

