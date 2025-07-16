Spying camera vest deters attackers by recording them in action

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

When you're out walking, jogging or running, you should feel empowered, not unsafe. Yet a recent survey found that 92% of women in the U.S. reported feeling concerned for their safety while running, with half of those women fearing physical attack.

Additionally, over one-third experienced physical or verbal harassment, including sexist comments, honking, or being followed. To help address this alarming trend, Urban Eyes introduces a high-visibility safety vest with cameras built in. By capturing real-time footage of your surroundings, this clever wearable tech empowers you to stay focused, feel protected, and reclaim control of your outdoor workouts.

Sign up for my FREE CyberGuy Report

Get my best tech tips, urgent security alerts, and exclusive deals delivered straight to your inbox. Plus, you’ll get instant access to my Ultimate Scam Survival Guide - free when you join my CYBERGUY.COM/NEWSLETTER.

ATM JUGGING SCAM ON THE RISE AS THIEVES TARGET VICTIMS

How a safety vest with cameras helps deter attackers

Attackers don't want to be caught on camera. When you wear a vest with front and rear cameras, you send a clear message: you're being recorded. This visible deterrent makes would-be harassers think twice before approaching. With bright white, eye-shaped cameras and flashing blue LEDs, Urban Eyes makes sure everyone knows you're protected.

How this safety vest with cameras works in action

Slip on the vest, power up the cameras, and hit the ground walking, jogging or running. The wireless remote lets you control both cameras with one button. Want to snap a photo? Just press the remote. All footage is stored locally, so you're always in control, no cloud connection required.

WHAT IS ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE (AI)?

Top features of this safety vest with cameras

Dual 2.5K cameras: Capture every stride, front and back, day or night.

Capture every stride, front and back, day or night. Ultra-lightweight design: Weighs just 0.9 lb, moves freely without feeling weighed down.

Weighs just 0.9 lb, moves freely without feeling weighed down. High-visibility panels: Reflective piping and bold colors keep you seen in low light.

Reflective piping and bold colors keep you seen in low light. Long battery life: Record up to 90 minutes on a single charge.

Record up to 90 minutes on a single charge. Secure storage: Footage saves directly to SD cards in each camera.

Footage saves directly to SD cards in each camera. Easy Plug & play: No app headaches. Use the wireless remote to start, stop, or pause recording instantly.

A safety vest designed for comfort and everyday use

Urban Eyes fits most chest sizes (28"-52") and comes in five color combos. The adjustable waistband and breathable fabric mean you can sprint, jog, or walk comfortably. There's a large zippered pocket for your phone and smaller pockets for keys or cards, no more juggling essentials.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

The benefits of this safety vest with cameras

The Urban Eyes safety vest with cameras gives walkers, runners or joggers, a sense of control and confidence. Knowing the cameras are recording adds an extra layer of protection, making it easier to stay focused instead of feeling vulnerable. The vest's bright colors and reflective details make sure you're seen by drivers and cyclists, even in dim conditions. It also keeps things simple. There's no need to download an app or connect to Wi-Fi. You just press the remote and start recording. Most importantly, it gives you peace of mind. Instead of worrying about who might be behind you, you can concentrate on your pace and your path, knowing that your vest is capturing everything along the way.

Urban Eyes safety vest: Price and preorder info

Urban Eyes is available for preorder at about $204. Choose your color, order online, and expect delivery in about 35 days.

Kurt's key takeaways

Personal safety tech has come a long way.

With Urban Eyes, you get more than a vest; you get a visible deterrent and a personal eyewitness. You protect your home, car, and personal data ; why not protect yourself when you're out and about?

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Would you feel safer running, walking, or jogging with a camera vest, or do you prefer other safety gadgets? Let us know by writing us at Cyberguy.com/Contact.

Sign up for my FREE CyberGuy Report

Get my best tech tips, urgent security alerts, and exclusive deals delivered straight to your inbox. Plus, you’ll get instant access to my Ultimate Scam Survival Guide - free when you join my CYBERGUY.COM/NEWSLETTER.

Copyright 2025 CyberGuy.com. All rights reserved.