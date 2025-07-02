ATM jugging scam on the rise as thieves target victims

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Have you heard of "jugging?" Police are raising alarms about this new crime trend targeting ATM users nationwide and locally. Jugging happens when criminals wait near banks or ATMs, watching people withdraw cash.

Then, they follow their targets, hoping to rob them or break into their vehicles. This crime can catch anyone off guard. You might not even realize you're being watched. That's why staying alert is crucial whenever you use an ATM.

How jugging works: The criminal's playbook

Jugging starts with suspects lurking near an ATM or bank. They watch for customers who withdraw money. Once a target is spotted, the suspects follow them, looking for an opportunity to strike. This could mean stealing cash directly, breaking into cars or worse.

The key to jugging's success is surprise and timing. Criminals rely on victims being distracted or unaware. Knowing this can help you avoid becoming their next target.

Top safety tips to protect yourself from jugging

Police recommend several simple yet effective steps to stay safe:

1. Stay aware of your surroundings: Always scan the area before and after using an ATM. If something seems suspicious, it probably is.

2. Avoid distractions: Don't use your cellphone or wear headphones while at the ATM. Stay alert to what's happening around you.

3. Be Discreet with your cash: Put your money away immediately after withdrawing it. Avoid counting cash in public.

4. Lock your vehicle doors: Once inside your car, lock the doors right away. Never leave cash visible inside your vehicle.

5. Change your routine: Visit different ATMs or banks at varying times. Being unpredictable makes it harder for criminals to target you.

6. Watch for anyone following you: If you notice a vehicle tailing you after an ATM visit, don't drive home. Instead, head to the nearest police station or a busy public place. Call 911 if you feel threatened.

Why paying attention matters more than ever

Jugging is on the rise across the country, and it's not just happening in big cities anymore. Small towns and suburbs are seeing more cases, too. Criminals look for moments when people let their guard down, when they're feeling safe or distracted. Staying alert and following a few simple safety tips can make a big difference and help keep you from becoming a target.

Get Kurt’s best tech for personal protection: CyberGuy.com/PersonalProtection

Kurt's key takeaways

Jugging is a clever and dangerous crime, but you don't have to be a victim. Awareness and simple precautions can keep you safe. Next time you head to the ATM, ask yourself if you're paying enough attention to your surroundings. Could a criminal be watching me right now? Your safety depends on your awareness. Stay alert, be unpredictable and protect yourself from jugging.

Have you ever felt uneasy or noticed something suspicious while using an ATM, and how did you handle it? Let us know by writing to us at Cyberguy.com/Contact.

