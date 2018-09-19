Sony unveils PlayStation Classic mini console

Nearly 25 years after making its debut, the original PlayStation is coming back.

Following Nintendo's lead on the retro console front, Sony has announced it's bringing back the original PlayStation in mini form.

Priced at $99.99, the PlayStation Classic is available for pre-order via select retailers in the US and Canada. It's slated to launch on Dec. 3 – the same day the original first went on sale in 1994.

PlayStation Classic is around 45 percent smaller than the original PlayStation, but looks pretty much identical, down to its controllers and packaging. It comes pre-loaded with 20 retro games, including Final Fantasy VII, Jumping Flash, Ridge Racer Type 4, Tekken 3, and Wild Arms. Also included in the box is an HDMI cable so you can connect it to your TV, plus a USB cable and two controllers.

"Developed by Sony Computer Entertainment, it was the first home console in video game history to ship 100 million units worldwide, offering consumers a chance to play games with real-time 3D rendered graphics in their homes for the first time," Eric Lempel, SVP of PlayStation Marketing, wrote in a Tuesday blog post. "Long-time fans will appreciate the nostalgia that comes with rediscovering the games they know and love, while gamers who might be new to the platform can enjoy the groundbreaking PlayStation console experience that started it all. All of the pre-loaded games will be playable in their original format."

If Nintendo's retro consoles, the NES Classic and SNES Classic, are any indication, the PlayStation Classic will be extremely popular. In its first launch of the retro NES Classic in late 2016, Nintendo sold approximately 2.3 million units in five months and sold out its entire stock by July 2017. It then sold 5 million units of the SNES Classic in a few months.

This article originally appeared on PCMag.com.