Sending a text the wrong way could cost you money and trouble

Ever wondered why your text messages sometimes fail to send, show up pixelated or don’t appear at all on the other person’s end?

It might not be your phone, but your carrier’s messaging support. Knowing the difference between SMS, MMS and RCS and how your carrier handles them can save you money, improve message delivery and ensure you’re using the full potential of your messaging app.

Knowing the basics: SMS vs. MMS vs. RCS

Before you can figure out which phone carrier fits your messaging needs, it helps to understand the differences between the three main types of mobile messaging — SMS, MMS and RCS. Each has its own capabilities, limitations and impact on your experience.

SMS (Short Message Service) is the most basic form of text messaging and has been around since the early days of mobile phones. It allows users to send plain text messages with a strict character limit of 160 characters. SMS messages are sent over the cellular network, which means they work even if you don’t have a data plan or access to Wi-Fi. This makes SMS one of the most reliable messaging options available, especially for simple communication. It works for all phones, even older models, which makes it universal.

MMS (Multimedia Messaging Service) builds upon SMS by allowing the transmission of multimedia content. With MMS, users can send images, videos, audio files and even GIFs. The character limit is significantly higher, typically up to 1,600 characters, although this can vary depending on the carrier. MMS messages also travel over the cellular network but require mobile data to send and receive. They do not require Wi-Fi, but because media files are larger, the reliability can vary. Some carriers compress MMS files or fail to send them if they exceed certain size limits, which means your carefully chosen vacation photo might arrive as a pixelated blur.

RCS (Rich Communication Services) represents the next generation of mobile messaging. It is designed to upgrade the SMS and MMS experience by providing features that rival popular messaging apps like iMessage and WhatsApp. With RCS, users can send high-resolution photos and videos, audio clips, emoji, stickers and even read receipts and typing indicators. There is no character limit, and the service works over Wi-Fi or mobile data instead of over standard cellular channels.

While RCS allows larger files, some messaging platforms or carriers may still apply soft limits or compress images/videos to ensure consistent performance. However, for RCS to work, both the sender and the recipient need to have RCS enabled on a supported messaging app and carrier. Google Messages is the most reliable app for accessing these RCS features, especially on Android devices. However, it should be noted that Apple devices do not support RCS natively because Apple relies on iMessage for similar functionality.

Why it matters when choosing a wireless carrier

Now that you know what SMS, MMS and RCS are, it’s important to understand how your phone carrier influences your messaging experience. From hidden fees to message delivery issues, the provider you choose can make a big difference in how well these technologies work.

Cost differences

Not all carriers treat these messaging types the same. While SMS is often free and unlimited on many plans, MMS messages may incur additional charges, especially on prepaid or international plans. RCS messages, on the other hand, use mobile data or Wi-Fi and typically do not incur per-message fees, making them a cost-effective option if supported.

For example, carrier A might offer unlimited SMS but charge for every MMS sent. Carrier B might include MMS in the plan but cap the number of SMS messages. Carrier C could fully support RCS, letting users send messages over Wi-Fi for free. Choosing the right carrier based on how you communicate can help avoid surprise charges.

Not all carriers fully support RCS

While SMS and MMS are universally supported, RCS still depends on carrier infrastructure and the messaging app being used. Some carriers support RCS only through their proprietary apps, which may not be compatible with all devices. Others support "universal RCS", which works across multiple platforms but still requires the right app, most reliably Google Messages .

If you’re hoping to use RCS features like high-resolution image sharing, read receipts and typing indicators, it’s important to ensure your carrier not only supports RCS but also supports it universally across devices and apps. Otherwise, your message may silently fall back to SMS or MMS if the recipient’s carrier or device does not support RCS.

As of May 2025, all major U.S. wireless carriers and most of their sub-brands and MVNOs (mobile virtual network operators) fully support SMS, MMS and RCS messaging. This includes both Android and iPhone users (with iOS 18.4 or newer for RCS on iPhone).

You can expect full support for SMS, MMS and RCS on the following carriers: AT&T, Verizon, T-Mobile, US Cellular, C Spire, Consumer Cellular, Cricket, Family Mobile, FirstNet, H2O Wireless, Metro by T-Mobile, Mint Mobile, Boost Mobile, Google Fi, PureTalk, RedPocket Mobile, Spectrum Mobile, Straight Talk, TracFone, Ultra Mobile, US Mobile, Visible and Xfinity Mobile.

SMS and MMS support: All of these carriers offer SMS and MMS. SMS is almost always unlimited on modern plans, while MMS may have limitations or extra charges on some prepaid or international plans.

All of these carriers offer SMS and MMS. SMS is almost always unlimited on modern plans, while MMS may have limitations or extra charges on some prepaid or international plans. RCS support on iPhone: With the release of iOS 18.4, these carriers also support RCS on iPhones. If you have updated to iOS 18.4 or later, you should have access to RCS features, provided your carrier supports it.

With the release of iOS 18.4, these carriers also support RCS on iPhones. If you have updated to iOS 18.4 or later, you should have access to RCS features, provided your carrier supports it. RCS support on Android: All these providers support RCS messaging on Android devices, most reliably through the Google Messages app.

If you are using one of these carriers, you can expect the latest messaging features, including high-resolution media sharing, read receipts, typing indicators and the ability to send messages over Wi-Fi or mobile data. For the best experience, make sure your device is updated to the latest software and that you are using a supported messaging app.

For iPhones , RCS support requires iOS 18.4 or higher. As of spring 2025, all major U.S. carriers and most MVNOs (mobile virtual network operators) now support RCS on iPhone.

, RCS support requires iOS 18.4 or higher. As of spring 2025, all major U.S. carriers and most MVNOs (mobile virtual network operators) now support RCS on iPhone. On Android, RCS is available through Google Messages and is widely supported across all major carriers and most MVNOs.

International support

RCS support is expanding internationally, with carriers like Orange and Sosh in France offering RCS on iPhones running iOS 18.4 beta. To check if your international carrier supports RCS on iPhone:

Go to Settings

Tap General

Click About

Scroll down and tap Carrier. If RCS is supported, you will see Voice, SMS & RCS.

Recent changes and security

Apple and Google are rolling out support for RCS Universal Profile 3.0, which brings end-to-end encryption for RCS messages, enhancing privacy and security across platforms. Some carriers may still be updating their infrastructure, so check with your provider or device settings if you do not see RCS options enabled.

Pricing considerations

SMS is typically unlimited on most plans.

MMS may still incur charges on some plans, especially prepaid or international. For example, outbound MMS in Canada is $0.0220 per message as of May 2025.

RCS messages use data or Wi-Fi and generally do not incur per-message fees, making them cost-effective for sending media-rich messages.

International messaging can be affected

If you use a smaller or regional provider not mentioned above, or if you plan to travel internationally, it is important to check with your carrier about its current support for RCS, especially if you use an iPhone. While international support for RCS is expanding, it is not yet universal.

When you are abroad, reliable messaging becomes even more critical. SMS is the most dependable option and works almost everywhere, making it a safe choice for staying connected. MMS, on the other hand, can be inconsistent overseas due to differences in network standards and carrier agreements. RCS is even less predictable outside your home country, as it relies on mobile data or Wi-Fi and often does not function while roaming unless your carrier specifically enables it for international use.

So, if you are traveling or using a less common carrier, always confirm whether your plan includes international MMS and RCS support. This will help you avoid unexpected gaps in communication or surprise fees and ensure your messages reach their destination reliably.

Email-to-text services vary by carrier

Email-to-text is a feature that lets you send a text message to someone’s phone number directly from your email. To do this, you use a special email-to-SMS gateway provided by the recipient’s mobile carrier. For example, to text a friend on AT&T, you’d send an email to something like 1234567890@txt.att.net.

However, not all carriers support this, and some may block the feature altogether to prevent spam or limit abuse. Even among those that do support it, there can be differences between how SMS (text-only) and MMS (media messages) are handled.

Below are examples of the special email addresses (called gateways) that let you send text messages via email:

AT&T

SMS: number@txt.att.net

number@txt.att.net MMS: number@mms.att.net

Verizon

SMS: number@vtext.com

number@vtext.com MMS: number@vzwpix.com

T-Mobile

SMS & MMS: number@tmomail.net

If you rely on this feature, such as sending yourself reminders from your email or receiving system alerts to your phone, it is important to check whether your carrier supports it. Be aware that not all carriers clearly document this capability, especially smaller providers like Spectrum Mobile or Xfinity Mobile, which may restrict or not support it at all.

Safety steps for mobile messaging

To enhance your mobile messaging security, follow these best practices:

1. Avoid clicking on unknown links or messages and install strong antivirus software: Be cautious with links or attachments from unknown sources because they can lead to phishing or malware attacks. Also, install strong antivirus software on your device to protect against malware and viruses.

The best way to safeguard yourself from malicious links that install malware, potentially accessing your private information, is to have strong antivirus software installed on all your devices. This protection can also alert you to phishing emails and ransomware scams, keeping your personal information and digital assets safe. Get my picks for the best 2025 antivirus protection winners for your Windows, Mac, Android and iOS devices .

2. Enable Multi-factor Authentication ( MFA ): Use MFA to add an extra layer of security for your messaging apps and accounts. This can include methods like authentication apps, physical security keys, or SMS codes, which help prevent unauthorized access even if your password is compromised. By activating MFA, you significantly reduce the risk of your accounts being hacked, providing an essential safeguard against cyber threats.

3. Keep your device and apps updated: Regularly update your operating system and apps to ensure you have the latest security patches.

4. Use end-to-end encrypted messaging apps: Consider using apps with end-to-end encryption for secure communication. This ensures that only you and the intended recipient can read the messages, keeping them safe from hackers or third-party interception. Popular options include Signal, WhatsApp and iMessage, which prioritize privacy and protect sensitive conversations from unauthorized access.

5. Be mindful of public Wi-Fi and use a Virtual Private Network (VPN): Avoid using public Wi-Fi for sensitive communications, as it can be insecure and expose your data to potential eavesdropping or hacking. Consider using a VPN for secure browsing on public networks because it encrypts your internet traffic and masks your IP address, providing a safer experience even on unsecured networks. By using a VPN, you can significantly reduce the risks associated with public Wi-Fi and protect your personal data from unauthorized access. For best VPN software, see my expert review of the best VPNs for browsing the web privately on your Windows, Mac, Android and iOS devices

6. Delete sensitive messages: Regularly delete sensitive messages to minimize data exposure. This practice helps protect your privacy by ensuring that confidential information isn't stored indefinitely on your device or in the cloud, where it could potentially be accessed by unauthorized parties. Additionally, consider using messaging apps that offer features like automatic message deletion or self-destructing messages to further enhance your privacy

Kurt’s key takeaways

Texting may seem simple, but there’s a lot going on behind the scenes, especially when your messages aren’t sending or show up weird. Understanding the difference between SMS, MMS and RCS can save you from headaches, surprise charges and blurry photos. The good news? A little knowledge goes a long way. Now that you’re in the know, you can text smarter, choose the right carrier and keep your conversations running smoothly, wherever you are.

Do you think mobile carriers should do more to protect you from phishing scams and malicious links sent via SMS and MMS? What specific measures would you like them to implement? Let us know by writing us at Cyberguy.com/Contact

