The temptations and risks of free Wi-Fi

Public Wi-Fi is everywhere and incredibly convenient, but is it safe to use? Keep reading to explore the risks of using public Wi-Fi and how a VPN can help protect your privacy while browsing on the go.

Risks of using public Wi-Fi

Hackers sometimes try to trick you into connecting to a network labeled "FREE Wi-Fi." Here’s what you need to know about the potential dangers of public Wi-Fi.

Unencrypted networks

Many public Wi-Fi networks are unencrypted, meaning the data transmitted over them is not secured. This makes it easy for cybercriminals with the right tools to intercept your online activities, including sensitive information like login details, banking data and personal messages.

Malware threats

Connecting to public Wi-Fi can expose you to malware attacks. Malicious actors on the same network can take advantage of security flaws on your device to install harmful software. Some examples are spyware that steals your personal information or ransomware that locks your system or turns your device into a bot for a distributed denial-of-service attack.

Man-in-the-middle attacks

A man-in-the-middle attack occurs when an attacker secretly intercepts communication between two parties, like a user and an app. This allows them to listen in on or alter conversations. On unsecured public Wi-Fi networks, attackers can more easily capture data packets. This potentially gives them access to sensitive information like login credentials, credit card details or private messages. In some cases, they may even modify the data, leading to fraud or data breaches.

Signs of an unsafe network

Hackers often take advantage of public Wi-Fi, but some may go a step further and create fake hot spots under their control. To help you steer clear of these traps, here are some common signs of a rogue Wi-Fi network.

The network name resembles a trusted one: Hackers sometimes set up fraudulent networks that mimic legitimate ones. For example, you might see duplicate network names or be connected to a "home network" when you're far from home.

Hackers sometimes set up fraudulent networks that mimic legitimate ones. For example, you might see duplicate network names or be connected to a "home network" when you're far from home. "HTTPS" sites appear as "HTTP": If you're trying to access a secure website and notice it’s loading as an "HTTP" site instead of "HTTPS," you may be connected to a fake Wi-Fi hot spot.

If you're trying to access a secure website and notice it’s loading as an "HTTP" site instead of "HTTPS," you may be connected to a fake Wi-Fi hot spot. The name is generic: Rogue networks often appear in busy areas with vague names like "Free Wi-Fi" to attract unsuspecting users. Legitimate public networks, like those in cafés, usually have more specific names tied to the business.

Rogue networks often appear in busy areas with vague names like "Free Wi-Fi" to attract unsuspecting users. Legitimate public networks, like those in cafés, usually have more specific names tied to the business. Unusual behavior: If you experience strange pop-ups, ads, frequent Wi-Fi disconnections or slow speeds, the network you’re connected to could be compromised. To minimize the risk, disconnect immediately and run a malware scan .

Now that you're aware of the risks and how to recognize an unsafe Wi-Fi network, you can browse more securely.

Where to find legitimate free Wi-Fi

If you're looking for reliable spots to access free Wi-Fi, these are some great options.

WiFi Map

WiFi Map has pinpointed millions of free Wi-Fi locations across more than 200 countries. Their website displays nearby free Wi-Fi locations by city on an interactive map. Clicking on a spot will reveal the address, the Wi-Fi hot spot name and any required passwords. There’s also a mobile app available, which is especially handy for accessing passwords. Plus, the app offers an offline map feature, so you can search for hot spots without needing a connection.

Your local library

Many libraries offer free Wi-Fi in addition to computer access. Bring your own device to enjoy internet access at no cost. Check your local library’s website or give them a call to confirm if they provide free Wi-Fi and learn about any connection requirements. While some libraries offer open access, others may ask for a password or require a library card number.

Wi-Fi-FreeSpot Directory

The Wi-Fi-FreeSpot Directory helps you locate free Wi-Fi hot spots in the U.S., Canada, Asia, the Middle East and more. You can search by region, state or country and even narrow your search to specific types of locations, such as hotels, airports, coffee shops or vacation rentals that provide free Wi-Fi.

6 ways to protect your devices for secure public Wi-Fi use

Public Wi-Fi is everywhere, from your favorite coffee shop to the airport. But while it's convenient, it also comes with some risks, as we mentioned above. Here are six essential tips to help keep your devices and data safe when you're browsing on public networks.

1) Use a VPN: Accessing the internet in public places, like coffee shops, can put your personal data at risk. A VPN (virtual private network) ensures that your connection is secure and that your information is encrypted. Using a VPN is one of the most effective ways to safeguard your privacy when browsing on public Wi-Fi. It creates a private, encrypted tunnel for your data, protecting you from potential cyber threats. For the best VPN software, see my expert review of the best VPNs for browsing the web privately on your Windows, Mac, Android and iOS devices .

2) Have strong antivirus software: Cybercriminals often exploit the vulnerabilities of public Wi-Fi to distribute malware or intercept sensitive data, making it crucial to protect your devices against such threats. The best way to safeguard yourself from malicious links that install malware, potentially accessing your private information, is to have strong antivirus software installed on all your devices. This protection can also alert you to phishing emails and ransomware scams, keeping your personal information and digital assets safe. Get my picks for the best 2025 antivirus protection winners for your Windows, Mac, Android and iOS devices .

3) Use two-factor authentication (2FA): Enable 2FA on your accounts to add an extra layer of security, even if someone manages to intercept your password.

4) Set strong passwords: Use complex, unique passwords for each of your online accounts. Get more details about my best expert-reviewed password managers of 2025 here .

5) Keep software updated: Ensure your operating system, applications and security software are up to date to patch known vulnerabilities.

6) Avoid sensitive transactions: Refrain from accessing sensitive information or making financial transactions while on public Wi-Fi.

Kurt’s key takeaways

Finding free Wi-Fi is easy, but it’s important to watch out for security risks. Services like WiFi Map, local libraries and Wi-Fi-FreeSpot can help you find safe hot spots. To protect your data, always use a VPN on public networks and be careful of suspicious networks or activity.

