The next-gen humanoid robot is knocking at your door

California-based company Figure has unveiled its second-generation humanoid robot, Figure 02.

This innovative creation is initially targeted at production lines in commercial settings, where it aims to streamline operations and enhance efficiency.

However, Figure has ambitious plans for the future. It envisions a time when these advanced robots will serve as bipedal butlers in our homes, transforming the way we interact with technology in our daily lives.

Ground-up redesign for Figure 02

Figure's engineers have undertaken a comprehensive hardware and software redesign for Figure 02 , which includes significant upgrades to AI systems, computer vision, battery packs, electronics, sensors and actuators. The new model features onboard microphones and speakers that facilitate one-to-one conversations, powered by custom AI models developed in collaboration with OpenAI.

The Figure 02 robot is similar in stature to its predecessor, Figure 01, but this latest design includes several physical improvements. The most obvious change is the matte black finish of the robot's "skin" rather than the chrome metal finish of Figure 01. It stands at 5 feet 6 inches tall, has a payload capacity of 44 pounds and weighs 154 pounds in total.

Additionally, a new 2.25-kWh custom battery pack increases energy delivery by over 50%. It has a runtime of five hours and can move at a speed of approximately 4.0 feet per second. Figure 02 operates on an electric system designed to seamlessly integrate into our world.

Advanced features of Figure 02

Figure 02 is equipped with a vision language model that interprets visual data from six RGB cameras, enabling the robot to make autonomous decisions based on its surroundings. The robot also features the latest iteration of human-scale hands, which provide 16 degrees of freedom, allowing it to perform a wide range of human-like tasks.

Figure 02's real-world applications

Figure 02 has already been deployed at BMW's manufacturing facility in Spartanburg, South Carolina, where it has been involved in AI data collection and use case training. The robot's ability to perform real-world AI tasks autonomously is bolstered by a threefold increase in computational power compared to its predecessor, making it a valuable asset in industrial settings.

Figure's road ahead

Figure's ultimate goal is to create robots that enhance productivity and efficiency while improving our quality of life. The advanced capabilities of Figure 02 bring the company closer to realizing this vision, with potential applications extending beyond industrial settings to everyday home use.

Kurt's key takeaways

Figure 02 represents a significant achievement in robotics by combining advanced AI with human-like dexterity and efficiency. As the company continues to innovate, the dream of having a humanoid assistant in our homes seems more attainable than ever. Stay tuned for more updates as Figure pushes the boundaries of what robots can achieve.

What features or capabilities would you most like to see in future humanoid robots, and would you feel comfortable with one in your home?

