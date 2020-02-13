Jeff Bezos splurges, spending $255M on LA mansions

This gives new meaning to "I'll take two."

Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos has completed a mind-boggling combined real estate transaction, plopping down a whopping $255 million on two Los Angeles mansions, including the legendary Warner Estate and the estate of late Microsoft co-founder Paul Allen.

Bezos, the world's richest man with a fortune over $120 billion, purchased the mega-mansions for $165 million and $90 million, respectively. The Warner mansion, which is in the 90210 zip code, was previously owned by American film producer and music exec David Geffen. Geffen reportedly paid $47.5 million for the property in 1990, according to The Wall Street Journal, which first reported the news.

The combined transactions account for approximately 0.2 percent of Bezos's net worth.

The 9-acre estate — surrounded by tall hedges and a gate — was originally built in the 1920s for Jack Warner, founder and former president of Warner Bros. The Hollywood mogul ended up expanding the estate with several neighboring properties, Architectural Digest reported. It was reportedly the site of many star-studded parties from the 1930s through ‘60s.

At the time, the home was 13,600 square feet. There are also two guest houses on the property, a tennis court and its own 9-hole golf course.

The $165 million price tag firmly surpasses the $150 million sale of the Chartwell Estate in Bel-Air, famously featured in the credits of "The Beverly Hillbillies." The Chartwell Estate was purchased in December by Lachlan Murdoch, FOX Executive Chairman and CEO and co-chairman of News Corp. Fox News is a division of FOX Corp.

In addition to the Warner estate, which was not listed by an MLS (multiple listing service), Bezos purchased a compound formerly owned by Allen. This property is just 1.7 miles away from his other purchase, according to Variety.

Allen purchased the 120-acre estate in 1997 for $20 million and spent millions more renovating it, Variety added. It includes a one-mile long driveway and two gated entrances, among other features. Following his death in 2018, Allen's family originally put the property up for sale for $150 million, only to later cut the price to $110 million, Variety added.

The Hollywood-centric news outlet noted that Bezos and his girlfriend, former TV news anchor Lauren Sanchez, had been looking for properties in the area for quite some time.

The combined purchase price of $255 million surpasses the $238 million that hedge fund executive Ken Griffin spent on a Manhattan penthouse. Griffin's purchase was the most expensive home ever sold in the U.S., Fox Business previously reported.

Bezos, who finalized his divorce from his ex-wife MacKenzie last year, is no stranger to large real estate transactions.

He recently purchased a Washington D.C.-based mansion that features 25 bathrooms, 1,006 light fixtures, two elevators, a ballroom and 287 fire-alarm sprinklers. Bezos accrued more than $16,000 worth of parking tickets while renovating the mansion, Fox News reported earlier this month.

Fox Business' James Leggate, Fox News' Janine Puhak and Christopher Carbone contributed to this report.