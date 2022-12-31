Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

iPhone
Published

iPhone accessories: Here are 5 of the best for 2023

Best iPhone accessories include portable power banks and next-generation AirPods

Julia Musto
By Julia Musto | Fox News
close
New iPhone safety feature helps to take back your privacy Video

New iPhone safety feature helps to take back your privacy

Apple now provides a feature called Safety Check for us to discover and stop these unauthorized trackers. 

Whether you received a new Apple iPhone 14 for the holidays or are considering upgrading, accessories can help make usage seamless. 

For example, Apple's iPhone 14 models don't come with a charging adapter, so users may want to consider using other methods.

Here are five of the top iPhone accessories for 2023. 

1. A power bank

A portable power bank can help charge a phone and AirPods simultaneously. It's easy to travel with and won't weigh down an iPhone. 

APPLE MESSAGES APP: 5 FEATURES TO REMEMBER

An iPhone with app icons on it. 

An iPhone with app icons on it.  (Silas Stein/picture alliance via Getty Images)

2. Apple AirPods

The third generation of AirPods have Personalized Spatial Audio with dynamic head tracking, adaptive EQ and longer battery life. Apple also boasts HD voice quality for FaceTime, and the AirPods and MagSafe charging case are sweat- and water-resistant.

3. An AirTag

6 AMAZING NEW THINGS AN IPHONE CAN DO WITH THIS IOS UPDATE

A powerbank device. 

A powerbank device.  (Mustafa Ciftci/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images.)

AirTag tracking devices can help keep track of a phone – especially older models that don't support the FindMy app – and other accessories, as well as find bags at the airport. Some cases have pockets for AirTags. 

4. A charging case ensures that iPhone users won't easily run out of juice.

A case with a charger ensures extra hours of charge without bring a power bank and Lightning cable. Consider this: the more powerful the battery, the heavier the case. There are different capacities available to purchase. 

A woman holds a phone adorned with a Stars and Stripes PopSocket.

A woman holds a phone adorned with a Stars and Stripes PopSocket. (REUTERS/Jeenah Moon)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP 

5. Phone grips

Phone grips like PopSockets are relatively cheap and customizable. Pick them up in stores like Target and Paper Source. Plus, they help steady a user's grip on an iPhone and are especially useful for taking photos. But be warned that they leave a sticky residue!

Julia Musto is a reporter for Fox News and Fox Business Digital. 