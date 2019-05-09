Google launches tools to help military spouses find remote working opportunities

Google has launched a new set of tools designed to help military spouses find opportunities for remote working.

The tech giant has developed a new work-from-home jobs search filter and also released training materials for developing the digital skills needed to work remotely.

GOOGLE LAUNCHES NEW SEARCH TOOL TO HELP VETERANS GET CIVILIAN JOBS

“Military spouses are the unsung heroes of our armed forces,” said Jacquelline Fuller, president of Google.org, herself the child of a military family, in a statement. “With frequent moves and families to care for while their partners are deployed, military spouses face steep challenges when trying to land a meaningful job.”

Google is working with Blue Star Families, a nonprofit that supports military families, which will provide digital skills training workshops. The company’s Google.org philanthropy division has also provided a grant for 1,500 scholarships and support services for military spouses to complete the Google IT Professional Support Certificate at Syracuse University’s Institute for Veterans and Military Families (IVMF). The Certificate is offered through IVMF’s Onward to Opportunity professional training courses at 19 military installations across the U.S., as well as virtually.

MICROSOFT TEAMS UP WITH THE VA TO HELP WOUNDED WARRIORS

A recent study by the White House Council of Economic Advisors found that there are nearly 700,000 military spouses living in the U.S. Military spouses, however, have a higher rate of unemployment than the country at large, at 16 percent.

Last year Google also launched a new search tool to help veterans get civilian jobs.

AI COULD HELP IDENTIFY CIVIL WAR VETERANS IN YOUR FAMILY

Other tech giants have also harnessed their technology to help military families. In 2014, for example, IBM joined forces with financial services provider United Services Automobile Association (USAA) to develop an app providing military personnel with crucial advice as they prepare to leave the armed forces. The app tapped into IBM’s Watson supercomputer, famous for its appearance on the quiz show ‘Jeopardy.’

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Microsoft recently teamed up with the Veteran’s Administration to help wounded warriors, using video games as a form of therapy. As part of the program, 22 VA facilities across the U.S. are receiving X-Box Adaptive Controllers specially designed for gamers with physical or mental disabilities.

Fox News’ David Nath contributed to this article.

Follow James Rogers on Twitter @jamesjrogers