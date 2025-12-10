Google's new Call Reason feature marks calls as urgent

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Sometimes you need someone to answer right away. Maybe you are locked out. Maybe those concert tickets are about to go on sale. Android users are about to get a helpful upgrade that gives their calls more context when time matters.

Google is rolling out a beta feature called Call Reason in the Phone by Google app that lets you mark a call as urgent before you dial.

When you use it, the person receiving your call sees the urgent label on their screen. If they miss it, the same note shows up in their call history. That quick hint can give your call priority without you needing to send a separate message.

Sign up for my FREE CyberGuy Report

Get my best tech tips, urgent security alerts and exclusive deals delivered straight to your inbox. Plus, you’ll get instant access to my Ultimate Scam Survival Guide — free when you join my CYBERGUY.COM newsletter.

MANAGE ANDROID APPS WITH THE NEW 'UNINSTALL' BUTTON

How the Call Reason feature works

Call Reason appears inside the Phone by Google app on Android devices. The feature only works when both people use Google's default calling app and the contact is saved in your phone. Many Android phones ship with Phone by Google preinstalled, especially Pixel models, while others like Samsung may use their own dialer instead. If your device does not use Phone by Google by default, you may not see the feature until you install or switch to the Google version. Once marked as urgent, your call displays a clear indicator that tells the other person the conversation should not wait.

This simple tool helps friends and family answer faster. It also gives them a reminder if they miss the call. Since the note stays in the call log, it nudges them to call back sooner.

Why this Call Reason feature on Android can help you

Missed calls are common. Many people silence their phones while working or driving. Call Reason bridges that gap with a small but meaningful alert that adds context. You can give someone a heads-up that the call needs quick attention without creating extra steps or confusion.

Right now, Call Reason only supports the urgent label. Google has hinted that more options could come later, like short custom messages or emoji-style indicators. That could add even more clarity when your call is tied to a specific topic.

5 HIDDEN BATTERY DRAINERS YOU CAN FIX RIGHT NOW

How to check if you have 'Phone by Google' on your Android

Not every Android phone shows 'Phone by Google' in its settings. Some manufacturers, especially Samsung, use their own Phone app. Here is a quick way to confirm if you have the Google version on your device.

Check the Play Store

Open Google Play Store

Search for Phone by Google

If you see Open or Update, it is installed

If you see Install, your phone does not have it yet.

If the Install button appears, you can download it with one tap.

After installing the Google Phone app

Once it is installed, your phone may prompt you to set it as your default calling app. If it does not, you can change it manually.

Switch to Phone by Google as your default

Once Phone by Google is installed, you need to make it your main calling app. Call Reason only works when Phone by Google is set as your default calling app. Installing it is not enough. You must switch your phone to use the Google dialer for the feature to appear. Here's how to enable it by following these steps.

On Pixel devices

Settings may vary depending on your Android phone's manufacturer.

Open Settings

Tap Apps

Tap Default apps

Tap Phone app

Select Phone by Google, which uses a blue icon with a white phone handset

On Samsung Galaxy phones

Settings may vary depending on your Android phone's manufacturer.

Open Settings

Tap Apps

Tap the three dots

Tap Choose default apps

Tap Phone app

Select Phone by Google if available. It uses a blue icon with a white phone handset, which looks different from Samsung's green Phone icon

Samsung may block or hide the Google Phone app on some carrier models. If you do not see it after installation, your device may not support switching.

How to use the Call Reason urgent label on Android

Once you have Phone by Google set as your default calling app, using Call Reason is very simple. Both you and the person you are calling must use the Phone by Google app for the urgent label to appear.

How to mark your call as urgent

When you are ready to call someone:

Open the Phone by Google app

Go to your Contacts or Recents

Tap the contact you want to call

Before you press the call button, look for the Call Reason option on the screen

Tap Urgent to attach the urgent label

Then tap the call button to place your call

The urgent badge is sent with your outgoing call so the person knows your call needs attention.

What the other person sees

When your call reaches them, they will see:

Your name and number

A bold "Urgent" label under your name on the incoming call screen

If they miss the call:

The urgent label appears in their call history

They can tap your missed call to return it quickly

No extra steps are needed on their end. They do not need to press anything special to receive an urgent call. Their only requirement is that they also use Phone by Google as their default calling app.

What both people must have for it to work

For the urgent label to show:

Both people must use Phone by Google

Both devices must support the Call Reason beta rollout

The person must be saved in your Contacts

If any of those pieces are missing, the option will not appear.

5 PHONE SETTINGS TO CHANGE RIGHT NOW FOR A SAFER SMARTPHONE

Tips for getting the most out of Call Reason

Use the urgent label only for situations that need fast attention

Keep your contacts list updated so the feature works as intended

Encourage close friends or family to use the Phone by Google app for full compatibility

Check your call history for urgent notes if you miss an important call

Take my quiz: How safe is your online security?

Think your devices and data are truly protected? Take this quick quiz to see where your digital habits stand. From passwords to Wi-Fi settings, you’ll get a personalized breakdown of what you’re doing right and what needs improvement. Take my Quiz here: Cyberguy.com.

Kurt's key takeaways

Call Reason feels like one of those small upgrades that can make everyday calling a little smoother. It gives your friends a quick sense of why you're reaching out and helps cut through the guesswork when timing matters. As the feature expands, it could turn into an even more helpful way to share context before someone taps Accept.

What situation in your life would make you use the urgent label first? Let us know by writing to us at Cyberguy.com.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

Sign up for my FREE CyberGuy Report

Get my best tech tips, urgent security alerts, and exclusive deals delivered straight to your inbox. Plus, you’ll get instant access to my Ultimate Scam Survival Guide — free when you join my CYBERGUY.COM newsletter.

Copyright 2025 CyberGuy.com. All rights reserved.