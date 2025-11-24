Google Nest still sends data after remote control cutoff, researcher finds

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Google officially shut down remote control features for first and second generation Nest Learning Thermostats last month. Many owners assumed the devices would stop talking to Google once the company removed smart functions.

New research, however, shows that these early Nest devices continue uploading detailed logs to Google even though support has ended.

Sign up for my FREE CyberGuy Report

Get my best tech tips, urgent security alerts and exclusive deals delivered straight to your inbox. Plus, you’ll get instant access to my Ultimate Scam Survival Guide — free when you join my CYBERGUY.COM newsletter.

Researcher finds unexpected data uploads from old Nest devices

Security researcher Cody Kociemba uncovered this quiet data flow after digging into the backend as part of a repair bounty challenge run by FULU, a right-to-repair group cofounded by electronics repair expert and YouTuber Louis Rossmann. The challenge asked developers to restore lost smart features for unsupported Nest devices. Kociemba teamed up with the open-source community and created No Longer Evil, software that brings smart functionality back to these aging thermostats.

While cloning Google's API to build the project, he suddenly received a flood of logs from customer devices. That surprise led to a deeper look at what Google still collects.

What Nest thermostats keep sending to Google

Even though remote control no longer works, Kociemba found that early Nest Learning Thermostats still upload a steady stream of sensor data to Google. This includes:

Manual temperature changes

Whether someone is in the room

When sunlight hits the device

Temperature readings

Humidity levels

Motion activity

Ambient light data

Kociemba says the volume of logs was extensive. He turned off the incoming data because he never expected the devices to remain connected to Google after the shutdown.

Google previously said unsupported models will "continue to report logs for issue diagnostics." However, Kociemba points out that Google cannot use that data to help customers anymore because support is fully discontinued. That makes the continued data flow even more puzzling.

AI FLAW LEAKED GMAIL DATA BEFORE OPENAI PATCH

CyberGuy contacted Google for comment, and a spokesperson provided us with the statement,

"The Nest Learning Thermostat (1st and 2nd Gen) is no longer supported in the Nest and Home apps, but temperature and scheduling adjustments can still be made directly on the unit. These devices will soon be unpaired and removed from all user accounts. Diagnostic logs, which are not tied to a specific user account, will continue to be sent to Google for service and issue tracking. Users who prefer to stop providing these logs can simply disconnect their device from Wi-Fi via the on-device settings menu."

Why this discovery matters

Google cut access to remote control, security updates, software updates and status checks through the Nest and Google Home apps. Owners can no longer rely on the devices for key smart features. Yet the thermostats still push data to Google, creating a one-way connection that helps the company more than the customer.

Users do not benefit from the logs because support has been discontinued. Google cannot use these logs to diagnose problems or offer help. That raises questions about transparency and user choice for people who assumed the connection ended.

The FULU bounty that sparked the discovery

FULU's bounty program encouraged developers to build tools that restore functionality to devices abandoned by their makers. After reviewing submissions, FULU awarded Kociemba and another developer known as Team Dinosaur the top bounty of $14,772 for bringing smart features back to early Nest models.

Their work highlights how community-driven repair efforts can keep useful devices alive. It also reveals how companies handle device data long after official support stops.

Ways to stay safe if you still use an old Nest thermostat

If you keep one of these unsupported Nest thermostats on your network, you can take a few simple steps to protect your privacy. These tips help reduce what the device sends to Google and lower your exposure.

1) Review your Google account activity

Start by checking what Google has linked to your home devices. Visit myactivity.google.com and look for thermostat logs or events you do not expect.

2) Place the device on a separate Wi-Fi network

A guest network keeps the thermostat away from your main devices. This limits what the thermostat can reach and helps prevent broader access.

3) Block outbound traffic when possible

Some routers let you stop individual devices from sending data to the internet. This cuts off log uploads while still letting the thermostat control heating and cooling.

4) Disable any remaining cloud features

If the device menu still offers cloud settings, turn off anything related to remote access or online diagnostics. Even partial controls help reduce data flow.

5) Remove old device associations from your Google account

Check your connected devices in your Google settings. Remove any old Nest entries that no longer serve a purpose. This stops leftover links that may still send data.

6) Adjust router settings that report device analytics

Some routers send analytics back to the router maker. Turn off cloud diagnostics to reduce the footprint of unsupported smart products.

7) Plan your replacement

Unsupported devices lose security updates. If you cannot isolate the thermostat on your network, consider upgrading to a model that still receives patches.

Pro Tip: Reduce your footprint with a data removal service

A data removal service can help you cut down on the amount of personal information available to data brokers. This adds another layer of privacy that supports your smart home security.

While no service can guarantee the complete removal of your data from the internet, a data removal service is really a smart choice. They aren't cheap, and neither is your privacy. These services do all the work for you by actively monitoring and systematically erasing your personal information from hundreds of websites. It's what gives me peace of mind and has proven to be the most effective way to erase your personal data from the internet. By limiting the information available, you reduce the risk of scammers cross-referencing data from breaches with information they might find on the dark web, making it harder for them to target you.

Check out my top picks for data removal services and get a free scan to find out if your personal information is already out on the web by visiting Cyberguy.com.

Get a free scan to find out if your personal information is already out on the web: Cyberguy.com.

OVER 2B USERS FACE PHISHING RISKS AFTER GOOGLE DATA LEAK

Take my quiz: How safe is your online security?

Think your devices and data are truly protected? Take this quick quiz to see where your digital habits stand. From passwords to Wi-Fi settings, you’ll get a personalized breakdown of what you’re doing right and what needs improvement. Take my Quiz here: Cyberguy.com.

Kurt's key takeaways

The discovery that old Nest thermostats still send data to Google long after losing smart features gives owners a reason to take a closer look at their connected home. Unsupported devices can continue to talk to servers even when the useful side of the relationship ends. Understanding what your gadgets share helps you make informed decisions about what stays on your network.

Would you keep using a device that still sends data to its manufacturer even after it loses the features you paid for? Let us know by writing to us at Cyberguy.com.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

Sign up for my FREE CyberGuy Report

Get my best tech tips, urgent security alerts and exclusive deals delivered straight to your inbox. Plus, you’ll get instant access to my Ultimate Scam Survival Guide — free when you join my CYBERGUY.COM newsletter.

Copyright 2025 CyberGuy.com. All rights reserved.