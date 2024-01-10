Expand / Collapse search
Fox News AI Newsletter: Tech to streamline your commute

Stay up to date on the latest AI technology advancements and learn about the challenges and opportunities AI presents

By Fox News Staff Fox News
Published
Cars stuck in a traffic jam on the way to New York City

The New York City skyline is seen Aug. 17, 2022, from Jersey City, New Jersey. (Eduardo MunozAlvarez/VIEWpress)

Welcome to Fox News' Artificial Intelligence newsletter with the latest AI technology advancements.

STREAMLINE YOUR COMMUTE: New AI-powered tech could ease traffic jams. Continue reading…

JOB THREAT: New tech could make wide range of high-skilled work 'obsolete': expert. Continue reading…

‘HUMAN’ ELEMENT’: Hollywood execs warn AI could steal jobs of true artists. Continue reading… 

Jonathan Glickman, Sam Register, and Nicole Brown three split photo

Jonathan Glickman, Sam Register, and Nicole Brown three split photo (Getty Images)

MAN VS. MACHINE: AI robot smashes human world record in classic marble maze game. Continue reading…

DOUBLE TAKE: Americans worry these ‘creepy’ deepfakes will manipulate people in 2024 election, 'disturbingly false.’ Continue reading…

the rise of deepfakes

PLAGIARISM PROBE: Business leader Bill Ackman calls for AI review of MIT leaders, faculty. Continue reading… 

MODERN MEDICINE: How AI can make your next ER visit less stressful. Continue reading…

AI DRIVER ASSISTANT: Volkswagen announces ChatGPT integration for compact cars. Continue reading…

A STEP AHEAD: New military budget looks to keep pace with China in critical tech. Continue reading…

SUITCASE REMAINS: Tech CEO arrested following 4-year-old son’s murder. Continue reading…
 

