Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Artificial Intelligence Newsletter

Fox News AI Newsletter: Supreme Court chief justice cautions use of AI in contentious election year

Stay up to date on the latest AI technology advancements and learn about the challenges and opportunities AI presents

By Fox News Staff Fox News
Published
close
Lawmakers, tech experts sound alarm over artificial intelligence's potential dangers Video

Lawmakers, tech experts sound alarm over artificial intelligence's potential dangers

Kara Frederick, tech director at the Heritage Foundation, discusses the need for regulations on artificial intelligence as lawmakers and tech titans discuss the potential risks.

Welcome to Fox News’ Artificial Intelligence newsletter with the latest AI technology advancements. Subscribe now to get the Fox News Artificial Intelligence Newsletter in your inbox.

ROBERTS' RULES: Supreme Court chief justice report urges caution on use of AI ahead of contentious election year. Continue reading…

PROTECT CHILDREN: Congress must stop a new AI tool used to exploit children. Continue reading…

Rep. Jay Obernolte

Rep. Jay Obernolte, R-Calif., attends a House Natural Resources Subcommittee on National Parks, Forests, and Public Lands hearing on the 9/11 Memorial and Museum Act and other legislation in Longworth Building on Tuesday, December 7, 2021. (Photo By Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images) (Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images)

PRIVACY FEARS: Top lawmaker warns Congress needs to regulate AI appropriately. Continue reading… 

DAWN OF A NEW ERA: AI development expected to 'explode' in 2024, experts say. Continue reading…

MIT vibrating weight loss pill

A new vibrating pill developed by MIT engineers could soon serve as an alternative to treating obesity.  (Courtesy of researchers, MIT News)

'SMART PILL': Vibrating weight loss pill shows promise in study. Continue reading…

BYE BYE, BUBBLY: Champagne, wine could be in short supply by 2050, says AI company. Continue reading… 

EDUCATIONAL OPPORTUNITIES: AI can benefit students and parents if done right. Continue reading…

SMART GLASSES: Smart company powered by ChatGPT launches partnership with NFL star. Continue reading…

REAL ROBOCOP: K5 is a cone-shaped AI robot that patrols the New York subway system as part of a pilot program by the NYPD to prevent and record crime. Continue reading…

'NEGATIVE IMPACTS': AI to come with costs to workers, experts say. Continue reading…
 

FOLLOW FOX NEWS ON SOCIAL MEDIA

Facebook
Instagram
YouTube
Twitter
LinkedIn

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTERS

Fox News First
Fox News Opinion
Fox News Lifestyle
Fox News Autos
Fox News Health

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS

Fox News
Fox Business
Fox Weather
Fox Sports
Tubi

WATCH FOX NEWS ONLINE

Fox News Go

STREAM FOX NATION

Fox Nation

Stay up to date on the latest AI technology advancements and learn about the challenges and opportunities AI presents now and for the future with Fox News here.

This article was written by Fox News staff.