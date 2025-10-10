Flying drones take aim at retail theft

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Shoplifting has long been a challenge for retailers, but a U.S. company now believes that flying drones could help combat the issue. Flock Safety, best known for its law enforcement camera systems, is promoting its new Flock Aerodome Drone as an Automated Security system to the private sector. The idea is simple: if a theft occurs, a drone launches, follows the suspect, and streams live video back to security teams or even police. With theft rates reportedly climbing 93% in 2024, the push for high-tech security has never been stronger.

How the drones would work

Instead of dispatching a guard, Flock's drones could launch within seconds after motion is detected. Equipped with HD and thermal cameras, the drones can zoom in, track suspects, and relay real-time visuals.

The company says the system:

Covers up to 38 square miles with a single dock

Integrates with existing security alarms and camera systems

Operates with FAA safety approvals and built-in geofencing

Reduces costs by replacing the need for multiple guards

In theory, the drones act as a "guard in the sky," providing retailers with rapid coverage across large areas, such as malls, warehouses, or ports.

Why retailers may be interested

Organized retail crime is a growing problem. Retailers have been reporting higher losses, tighter budgets, and fewer staff members available. Flock Safety argues its drone system can act as a deterrent simply by being visible, making criminals think twice before targeting a store. Beyond retail, the company is also pitching its drones to operators of hospitals, warehouse sites, and energy facilities that require large-scale surveillance.

What this means for you

For shoppers, this could mean visiting stores where drones are part of the security landscape. You might notice them overhead at malls or parking lots, watching for unusual activity. While some may view this as an added safety measure, others may worry about increased surveillance and loss of privacy. For retailers, drones could help protect profits, staff, and customers without the rising costs of hiring additional guards. But whether customers welcome drones buzzing around remains to be seen.

Kurt's key takeaways

Technology is quickly reshaping how companies approach security, and drones may soon play a bigger role in everyday shopping environments. With faster response times, broader coverage, and lower staffing costs, the idea has clear appeal for retailers. At the same time, questions about privacy and public acceptance will influence the extent to which this technology is adopted.

Would you feel safer shopping under drone surveillance, or would it make you uncomfortable? Let us know by writing to us at CyberGuy.com/Contact

