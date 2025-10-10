Expand / Collapse search
Drones

Flying drones take aim at retail theft

Flock Safety's Aerodome system covers 38 square miles with HD and thermal cameras for real-time tracking

By Kurt Knutsson, CyberGuy Report Fox News
Skydweller CEO details the company’s solar-powered drone technology Video

Skydweller CEO details the company’s solar-powered drone technology

Skydweller CEO Robert Miller discusses his company's solar-powered drone that can fly for days on 'Fox News Live.'

Shoplifting has long been a challenge for retailers, but a U.S. company now believes that flying drones could help combat the issue. Flock Safety, best known for its law enforcement camera systems, is promoting its new Flock Aerodome Drone as an Automated Security system to the private sector. The idea is simple: if a theft occurs, a drone launches, follows the suspect, and streams live video back to security teams or even police. With theft rates reportedly climbing 93% in 2024, the push for high-tech security has never been stronger.

A Flock Safety drone prepares to launch, ready to follow suspects within seconds

An example of a Flock Safety drone, ready to follow theft suspects within seconds

How the drones would work

Instead of dispatching a guard, Flock's drones could launch within seconds after motion is detected. Equipped with HD and thermal cameras, the drones can zoom in, track suspects, and relay real-time visuals.

The company says the system:

  • Covers up to 38 square miles with a single dock
  • Integrates with existing security alarms and camera systems
  • Operates with FAA safety approvals and built-in geofencing
  • Reduces costs by replacing the need for multiple guards

In theory, the drones act as a "guard in the sky," providing retailers with rapid coverage across large areas, such as malls, warehouses, or ports.

Equipped with HD and thermal cameras, the drones track movement across wide areas

The drone is equipped with HD and thermal cameras; they track movement across wide areas in order to follow suspects.

TEXAS COMPANY CREATES DRONES TO CONFRONT SCHOOL SHOOTERS IN SECONDS

Why retailers may be interested

Organized retail crime is a growing problem. Retailers have been reporting higher losses, tighter budgets, and fewer staff members available. Flock Safety argues its drone system can act as a deterrent simply by being visible, making criminals think twice before targeting a store. Beyond retail, the company is also pitching its drones to operators of hospitals, warehouse sites, and energy facilities that require large-scale surveillance.

Retailers may soon rely on drones as a visible deterrent against organized theft

Due to the drones' helpful technologies, retailers may soon rely on them as a visible deterrent against organized theft.

HEGSETH TEARS UP RED TAPE, ORDERS PENTAGON TO BEGIN DRONE SURGE AT TRUMP'S COMMAND

What this means for you

For shoppers, this could mean visiting stores where drones are part of the security landscape. You might notice them overhead at malls or parking lots, watching for unusual activity. While some may view this as an added safety measure, others may worry about increased surveillance and loss of privacy. For retailers, drones could help protect profits, staff, and customers without the rising costs of hiring additional guards. But whether customers welcome drones buzzing around remains to be seen.

Kurt's key takeaways

Technology is quickly reshaping how companies approach security, and drones may soon play a bigger role in everyday shopping environments. With faster response times, broader coverage, and lower staffing costs, the idea has clear appeal for retailers. At the same time, questions about privacy and public acceptance will influence the extent to which this technology is adopted.

Would you feel safer shopping under drone surveillance, or would it make you uncomfortable? Let us know by writing to us at CyberGuy.com/Contact

Kurt "CyberGuy" Knutsson is an award-winning tech journalist who has a deep love of technology, gear and gadgets that make life better with his contributions for Fox News & FOX Business beginning mornings on "FOX & Friends." Got a tech question? Get Kurt’s free CyberGuy Newsletter, share your voice, a story idea or comment at CyberGuy.com.

