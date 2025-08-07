Texas company creates drones to confront school shooters in seconds

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A drone system designed to confront a school shooter within seconds could soon become a frontline defense in classrooms across America.

Texas-based Campus Guardian Angel has developed the technology which stations drones inside schools, ready to deploy the moment an emergency alert is triggered.

The drones, all controlled remotely at a central operation center in Austin, Texas, are stored in charging boxes inside schools.

Once activated, they are designed to fire powder pellets to incapacitate a shooter within 60 seconds and buy time for local law enforcement to arrive at the scene.

Campus Guardian Angel founder and CEO Justin Marston joined "Fox & Friends First" on Thursday to detail the process.

"In mass shootings, most of the shooting happens in the first 120 seconds, and the majority are over before law enforcement arrives on the scene… You've got to be there already, and in some of the joint tests we've done with schools, even when law enforcement's on site, we still get there a minute before law enforcement can get there just because we're staged throughout the building," he said.

Marston compared the system to sprinklers in that the tool to neutralize the threat is already on-site and can be deployed at any time.

He also said the approach is cost-effective, amounting to around $4 per kid per month, but that amount drops off with volume in larger districts.

"So to protect your child with an air force during the entirety of their time in K-12 education would cost about the same as a one-way domestic economy flight ticket," he explained.

"I think most parents, as you say, would be very happy to have this type of technology. I hope you never need it, but, if you do, it could make the difference in your child's life."

Marston said Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has already approved pilot projects with the drones in three counties across the Sunshine State and private schools in other states are currently working with Campus Guardian Angel to secure their locations.