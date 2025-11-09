EVs beat gas after two years, study finds

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Electric vehicles are proving their worth when it comes to long-term emissions. While building an EV creates more pollution upfront because battery production demands more energy, the balance changes fast once the car is on the road. After about two years of normal driving, an electric car overtakes a gas-powered one in total CO2 savings and keeps widening the gap over time.

A peer-reviewed study published in PLOS Climate supports this finding. Researchers Pankaj Sadavarte, Drew Shindell, and Daniel Loughlin conducted the analysis titled, "Comparing the climate and air pollution footprints of Lithium-ion BEVs and ICEs in the U.S. incorporating systemic energy system responses." Their work examined how manufacturing, fuel production and vehicle operation affect both climate and air quality over a vehicle's lifetime.

How the study shows EVs overtake gas cars in emissions

Using the Global Change Analysis Model (GCAM), the study simulated how U.S. transportation and energy systems interact through 2050 under different rates of EV adoption. The results show that while manufacturing EVs releases about 30% more CO2 than producing gas cars, that gap closes quickly once you drive. By the end of year two, EVs emit less carbon overall, and the advantage widens over time as the power grid shifts toward cleaner energy sources.

Each additional kilowatt-hour of battery capacity is projected to eliminate roughly 485 pounds of CO2 by 2030 and about 280 pounds by 2050. That reflects continued progress in electricity generation and efficiency gains across the EV industry. Over an estimated 18-year lifespan, gas-powered vehicles produce two to three and a half times more pollution-related damage than electric ones. Those damages include the social and economic costs of climate change and health issues linked to air pollution.

How the GCAM model works

The GCAM model links global energy use, economic activity, and emissions across multiple sectors. In this analysis, researchers measured not only tailpipe emissions but also the upstream effects from mining, refining, and fuel processing. They also factored in how growing EV adoption changes the energy mix. As electricity demand rises, cleaner energy sources like wind, solar and nuclear expand their share, while coal steadily declines.

By 2050, electricity generation from gas, wind and solar grows while coal falls below 6% of the total mix. This cleaner grid makes charging electric cars progressively less carbon-intensive, strengthening the case for a large-scale EV transition.

How EVs impact you and the environment

If you keep a car for more than two years, switching to an EV can meaningfully reduce your carbon footprint. The study found that EVs start paying back their manufacturing emissions faster in regions with renewable-heavy grids. In states still dependent on coal, the break-even point arrives later but still occurs well before a car's third birthday. The cleaner your local power mix, the faster your EV moves into net-positive territory.

The findings also highlight public health benefits. Gas vehicles emit more nitrogen oxides and carbon monoxide, both of which contribute to respiratory illnesses and smog. As EVs replace traditional engines, these pollutants drop, improving air quality and reducing healthcare costs.

Context and limitations

The authors acknowledge that their analysis does not include emissions from recycling or disposing of vehicle parts at the end of life. Nor does it count emissions from building charging networks or new power infrastructure. Despite those exclusions, the study provides one of the most comprehensive long-term looks at how EV adoption affects both the economy and the environment.

Because the study uses projections through 2050, results depend on future technology and energy trends. Even so, the consistent pattern across all scenarios is that EVs deliver large reductions in CO2 and air pollutants once on the road.

What this means for you

If you drive often and plan to own your car for several years, the data shows an EV can save both emissions and money over time. Charging on a renewable or low-carbon plan speeds the payoff even more. Choosing a vehicle that matches your driving needs helps minimize unnecessary battery production and further reduces your footprint.

For communities, broader EV adoption means cleaner local air, fewer health-related costs and lower long-term damage from climate change.

Kurt's key takeaways

This PLOS Climate study reinforces that after the first two years, EVs deliver real and lasting climate benefits. As the U.S. grid shifts toward cleaner energy, its impact grows even stronger. The authors note that the analysis does not include emissions from recycling or charging infrastructure, yet it remains one of the most thorough long-term views of EV adoption and its effects on the economy and environment.

Would a cleaner grid in your state make you more likely to trade in your gas car for an EV? Let us know by writing to us at Cyberguy.com .

