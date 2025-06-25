Effortless golf with AI smart caddie that follows you

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

If you've ever found yourself juggling clubs, bags and gear while trying to keep your focus on your golf game, the Robera Neo might just be the solution you didn't know you needed.

This AI-powered smart caddie is designed to follow you around the course, carrying your clubs effortlessly and freeing you up to concentrate on your swing. It's not just another electric cart; it's a great blend of technology that learns your movements, navigates the course and even offers swing analysis if you opt for the premium model.

What makes the Robera Neo different from other golf caddies?

The Robera Neo stands out because it doesn't require you to steer it or use a remote control. Thanks to its advanced time-of-flight camera and artificial intelligence, it recognizes you and follows you automatically. This means no more fumbling with controls or worrying about obstacles like trees or bunkers.

The Neo uses GPS to map out the course, so it knows the best path to take, saving you time and energy as you move from hole to hole.

How does gesture control and smart navigation work?

One of the coolest things about the Neo is how naturally it responds to you. A simple wave of your hand tells it to start following or to stop, so you don't have to break your focus or reach for a remote. It's like having a caddie who just gets you.

Plus, with multi-frequency GPS, the Neo can access thousands of course maps and navigate with ease. You can even tell it where to go by tapping on your phone or using voice commands, and it will get there ahead of you, ready with your clubs in tow.

Avoiding obstacles and planning efficient routes

The Neo doesn't just blindly follow you. It's smart enough to spot obstacles and plan around them. Whether it's a tree, a bunker or a water hazard, the caddie charts a safe and efficient path. After you hit your ball, you mark its new location on the GPS map, and the Neo calculates the best way to get to you. This smart routing can save up to a third of the battery's power, so you can keep playing without worrying about running out of juice.

Remote summon and handling tough terrain

Ever lost sight of your cart? With the Robera Neo, you can summon it from up to 328 feet away. It will navigate tricky terrain and come find you with no problem. And if your course has hills, the Neo can handle slopes of up to 25 degrees, so it won't leave you hanging when the going gets steep.

Lightweight, durable and ready for any weather

The Neo is built to be lightweight and durable, making it easy to carry and tough enough for any weather conditions. Weighing in at under 33 pounds, it folds up for simple transport and storage. Its waterproof rating ensures that rain won’t slow you down, so you can keep playing no matter the weather.

Battery life is impressive; the standard model will last for about 27 holes, while the premium Tablet model can handle 36 holes or up to eight hours on a single charge. When it’s time to recharge, fast charging gets you back on the course in about four and a half hours.

Features for every type of golfer

If you just want a smart caddie that follows you and navigates the course, the Robera Neo Vision model has you covered, complete with a handy app for real-time updates and notifications. For those who want a little extra, the Neo Tablet model adds a bright touchscreen and a built-in camera that analyzes your swing, giving you instant feedback to help improve your game as you play.

Solutions for golf courses and commercial use

Golf courses can benefit from the Neo Drive version, which offers precise full-course navigation and a web-based management system. This lets operators monitor carts in real time, dispatch them remotely and set virtual boundaries to keep things running smoothly. It's a smart way to manage fleets and enhance the overall player experience.

Pricing and availability

Both the Vision and Tablet models are available at about 40% off through a Kickstarter crowdfunding campaign , priced at $1,799 and $2,399, respectively. Each package includes the caddie, battery, charger and app access, and they come with a two-year manufacturer's warranty. If all goes as planned, shipping will start in July 2025.

Kurt's key takeaways

The Robera Neo blends smart technology and practical design to create a golf caddie that truly makes your game easier and more enjoyable. Whether you're a casual player who wants to ditch the heavy lifting or a serious golfer looking for real-time swing feedback and intelligent navigation, the Neo offers features that fit a wide range of needs. While backing a crowdfunding project always involves some risk, the positive response so far suggests this could be a reliable addition to your golf gear. If you're ready to focus on your game and let your caddy do the heavy work, the Robera Neo is ready to follow you every step of the way.

