Coronavirus sparks surge in online swingers in big cities: report

The coronavirus pandemic has sparked a surge in online swingers in America’s biggest cities, according to a report.

There are 721,927 total active swingers in the country, the threesome dating app "3Fun" reported.

CLICK HERE FOR COMPLETE CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

"Social distancing makes offline meetings tough because all the bars, hotels and restaurants are closed. That means most open-minded people are trying to meet new friends online during the pandemic," spokesperson Jennifer White said. "Once the pandemic is over, they will finally meet offline for the first time and live out their fantasies together."

The stats are based on the number of users on the app since lockdowns began in March.

The bigger the city, the more active the users: messages on the app in New York City are three times the number sent in San Diego.

Here are the numbers for swingers by city: New York City 22,874; Los Angeles 12,228; Houston 9,068; Chicago 7,347; Las Vegas 5,744; San Antonio 5,375; Philadelphia 4,894; Phoenix 4,606; Dallas 4,509; San Diego 4,251.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

You may be wondering if it’s safe to have sex in the age of social distancing.

The virus is mainly spread through touch or respiratory droplets, which means kissing can easily transmit the virus.

For this reason, health experts suggest only sleeping with a partner you already live with – and only if you’re both healthy, according to Health.com.

Experts suggest virtual dating, or spending time outdoors and spaced apart -- instead of the real thing.

"There is no evidence that COVID-19 can be transmitted via either vaginal or anal intercourse,” Dr. Carlos Rodríguez-Día, a professor at George Washington University’s Milken Institute School of Public Health, told The Guardian. Aside from the risk from touching and kissing, “There is also evidence of oral-fecal transmission of the Covid-19 and that implies that analingus may represent a risk for infection.”