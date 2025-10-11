Australian construction robot Charlotte can 3D print 2,150-sq-ft home in one day using sustainable materials

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Construction robots are no longer a far-off idea. They're already changing job sites by tackling repetitive, heavy, and often dangerous tasks. The latest robot comes from Australia, where a spider-like machine named Charlotte is making headlines.

Charlotte is designed to 3D print an entire 2,150-sq-ft home in just one day. That's equivalent to the speed of more than 100 bricklayers working simultaneously. This offers a glimpse into how the future of housing might be constructed.

Sign up for my FREE CyberGuy Report

Get my best tech tips, urgent security alerts, and exclusive deals delivered straight to your inbox. Plus, you’ll get instant access to my Ultimate Scam Survival Guide - free when you join my CYBERGUY.COM/NEWSLETTER

AUSTRALIA DEBUTS FIRST MULTI-STORY 3D PRINTED HOME – BUILT IN JUST 5 MONTHS

How Charlotte the robot works

Charlotte is a collaboration between Crest Robotics and Earthbuilt Technology. The robot doesn't simply stack bricks or tie rebar. Instead, it uses a giant extrusion system that lays down eco-friendly material in layers.

That material comes from sand, crushed brick and recycled glass, all locally sourced. The result? A structure that's fireproof, floodproof and created with a far smaller carbon footprint than traditional building methods.

SUSTAINABLE 3D-PRINTED HOME BUILT PRIMARILY FROM SOIL

Why Charlotte the robot stands out

This 3D printing construction robot stands out for its unique mix of speed, strength, versatility and affordability.

Speed: Prints a home in 24 hours.

Prints a home in 24 hours. Strength: Uses durable, sustainable materials.

Uses durable, sustainable materials. Versatility: Can raise itself on spider-like legs to keep building higher walls.

Can raise itself on spider-like legs to keep building higher walls. Affordability: Cuts out many of the expensive steps in construction.

While Charlotte is still in the development phase, a scaled-down prototype has already been showcased. Researchers believe it could help solve housing shortages where labor is scarce and construction costs are skyrocketing.

The future of 3D printed moon bases beyond Earth

Charlotte's creators also have their eyes set on the stars. They imagine future versions of the robot building moon bases for research and exploration. With its compact design and autonomous operation, Charlotte could adapt to the extreme environments of space just as well as it can to the challenges on Earth.

THE NEW ROBOT THAT COULD MAKE CHORES A THING OF THE PAST

What this means for you

If Charlotte delivers on its promise, it could reshape how homes are built worldwide. Faster construction means quicker housing availability. Lower costs and sustainable materials mean more affordable homes with a smaller environmental impact. For anyone facing rising housing prices or construction delays, technology like Charlotte may bring a ray of hope.

Take my quiz: How safe is your online security?

Think your devices and data are truly protected? Take this quick quiz to see where your digital habits stand. From passwords to Wi-Fi settings, you’ll get a personalized breakdown of what you’re doing right and what needs improvement. Take my Quiz here: Cyberguy.com/Quiz

AMERICA'S LESSONS FROM WORLD’S LARGEST 3D-PRINTED SCHOOLS

Kurt's key takeaways

Charlotte may be years away from building its first full-scale home, but its prototype already points toward a future where robots take on critical roles in construction. From tackling housing crises on Earth to building shelters on the moon, Charlotte shows how robotics and 3D printing can work together to solve real problems.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Would you live in a home 3D printed by a robot like Charlotte, or even in one built on the moon? Let us know by writing to us at Cyberguy.com/Contact

Sign up for my FREE CyberGuy Report

Get my best tech tips, urgent security alerts, and exclusive deals delivered straight to your inbox. Plus, you’ll get instant access to my Ultimate Scam Survival Guide - free when you join my CYBERGUY.COM/NEWSLETTER

Copyright 2025 CyberGuy.com. All rights reserved.