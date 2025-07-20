America’s lessons from world’s largest 3D-printed schools

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Qatar is taking bold steps to transform its educational infrastructure. To lead this change, the country has launched one of the world's largest 3D-printed construction projects. UCC Holding and the Public Works Authority (Ashghal) are heading the effort. As part of the plan, Qatar will build 14 public schools. Notably, two of them will use advanced 3D printing technology.

This initiative directly supports Qatar National Vision 2030, which prioritizes both innovation and sustainable growth. By using cutting-edge construction methods and forward-thinking design, Qatar is positioning itself as a global leader in scalable, eco-friendly architecture.

Sign up for my FREE CyberGuy Report

Get my best tech tips, urgent security alerts, and exclusive deals delivered straight to your inbox. Plus, you’ll get instant access to my Ultimate Scam Survival Guide - free when you join my CYBERGUY.COM/NEWSLETTER

NEW GOOGLE AI MAKES ROBOTS SMARTER WITHOUT THE CLOUD

Bring in the experts of 3D printing construction

To tackle a project of this scale, UCC Holding brought in the experts. The company partnered with Danish firm COBOD, a global leader in 3D construction printing. As a result, COBOD supplied two massive, custom-built BOD2 printers. Each machine measures approximately 164 feet long, 90 feet wide, and 49 feet high, about the size of a Boeing 737 hangar.

These industrial printers can build structures up to five stories tall. They enable fast, accurate and cost-effective construction that traditional methods can't match.

WHAT IS ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE (AI)?

Before launching the project, UCC's team of architects, engineers and technicians carried out extensive tests. At a trial site in Doha, they completed more than 100 full-scale component prints using a BOD2 printer. To further prepare for Qatar's desert climate, the team engineered a custom concrete mix designed to cure properly in high heat. Additionally, they developed a special extrusion nozzle to ensure smooth, precise printing.

A project of amazing scale and vision

Each 3D-printed school is a two-story structure that will cover an area of 215,000 square feet. This is a total of 430,000 square feet. When compared to the biggest 3D-printed building we know of, these schools are 40 times bigger. They will be built on 328-by-328-foot plots. Therefore, making this project one of unprecedented scale for the region.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Qatar's desert formations were the inspiration behind the architectural design of the schools. They have wavy walls that look like dunes, something that can only be made possible through 3D printing. Building these unique curved shapes would be too expensive and difficult with traditional construction methods.

How 3D printing enhances sustainability and innovation

Qatar's 3D-printed school project goes beyond architectural innovation; it also marks a major step toward sustainable construction. 3D printing technology reduces material waste by up to 60% compared to traditional building methods. It also minimizes labor requirements and shortens construction timelines, leading to lower overall emissions and energy use.

Moreover, the ability to print complex, curved designs, like the dune-inspired walls of these schools, proves how digital construction methods can unlock new levels of creativity while staying cost-efficient. This approach not only supports Qatar's environmental goals but also sets a new global standard for eco-friendly building design.

Kurt’s key takeaways

Qatar's 3D-printed schools will be complete by the end of 2025 and demonstrate just how far construction technology has come. By combining both imaginative design and cutting-edge engineering, this project sets the standard for sustainable, scalable, and future-ready educational infrastructure. Furthermore, it’s an impressive milestone for the region, and a blueprint for how nations worldwide can rethink how buildings are made using the latest technologies.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Do you think 3D printing construction is a good alternative to traditional construction methods? Let us know by writing us at Cyberguy.com/Contact

Sign up for my FREE CyberGuy Report

Get my best tech tips, urgent security alerts, and exclusive deals delivered straight to your inbox. Plus, you’ll get instant access to my Ultimate Scam Survival Guide - free when you join my CYBERGUY.COM/NEWSLETTER

Copyright 2025 CyberGuy.com. All rights reserved.