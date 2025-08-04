Sustainable 3D-printed home built primarily from soil

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A remarkable new home in Japan is turning heads and turning the construction industry on its ear. Known as the Lib Earth House Model B, this single-story home was created using 3D-printing technology and a soil-based mixture instead of traditional concrete. It's a bold move toward sustainability, blending innovation with nature in a way that could redefine how we build homes around the world.

How this soil-based 3D-printed house was built

The home is located in Yamaga, Kumamoto Prefecture. It was built by Lib Work Co., Arup, and 3D-printing firm WASP. Rather than use cement, the team created a new material from earth, lime, and natural fibers. These ingredients are renewable, widely available, and kind to the environment.

During construction, WASP's 3D printer layered the soil-based mixture to form the curved walls and ribbed texture. Once the shell was complete, human workers installed the windows, doors, and roof to finish the build.

Inside, the home feels bright and modern. Large windows fill the rooms with natural light, and clean lines enhance the space. The flat roof and textured walls subtly reveal the home's 3D-printed origins.

Off-grid features of this sustainable 3D-printed home

This home isn't just eco-friendly, it's also off-grid and fully connected. It uses solar panels and Tesla's Powerwall battery to power everything from lighting and air conditioning to a smart bath, all of which can be controlled via smartphone or voice command. Sensors embedded in the structure will now monitor its performance over time, tracking everything from insulation to humidity. These insights will help improve future designs and answer big questions about durability.

What this means for you

The Lib Earth House is a prototype for a greener way to live. By avoiding concrete and focusing on materials that return to the earth, it reduces landfill waste and carbon emissions. If you care about the environment, energy savings, or tech-savvy living, this could be a glimpse of what's ahead for residential housing. Lib Work plans to deliver 10,000 units by 2040, with pre-orders starting in August. For now, the homes are only available in Japan, but expansion plans are on the table.

Kurt's key takeaways

From soil to structure, the Lib Earth House Model B shows that sustainable housing doesn't have to sacrifice comfort or style. Furthermore, its smart energy systems and earth-friendly design set a new standard for the future of housing. As a result, this innovative approach actively addresses both climate and housing challenges.

Would you live in a house made from the very ground it sits on? Let us know by writing us at Cyberguy.com/Contact.

