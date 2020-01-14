Americans trust Amazon and Google more than Tom Hanks or President Trump

Tom Hanks might be America's favorite actor, but he's not as trustworthy as Amazon or Google, according to a new report.

According to market research firm Morning Consult, the two tech titans are among the most trustworthy brands in the U.S., coming in behind only a person's doctor and the U.S. military. Fifty percent of respondents said "your primary doctor" was the top trusted brand, while 39 percent and 38 percent of respondents said Amazon and Google were their most trusted brand.

Tom Hanks was the top brand for 34 percent of respondents and just 20 percent said President Trump topped their list.

"It's no secret that trust is key to brand success," Morning Consult CEO Michael Ramlet said in a statement. "In today's climate, every single day presents leaders with the opportunity to cultivate reliability — a key driver of trust."

The data, which comes from online surveys on approximately 2,000 brands and an average of 16,700 interviews per brand, found that "despite widespread societal distrust, brands remain largely well trusted by consumers," adding that Amazon and Google even outrank "other institutions, public figures, and ideas."

The research firm noted that there were stark differences in the most trustworthy brands depending upon age group. Millennials and Generation Z were more likely to trust technology companies. For Gen Z, Google, Netflix, Amazon, YouTube and PlayStation were the five most trusted brands, while Millennials said Google, the U.S. Postal Service, Amazon, PayPal and Netflix were their top five most trusted brands.

By comparison, Generation X listed the USPS, Google, Amazon, Hershey and PayPal, whereas Baby Boomers trusted the USPS, UPS, Hershey, The Weather Channel and Cheerios the most.

Despite their levels of trust from American consumers, Amazon and Google have come under intense scrutiny in recent months for a number of different mishaps.

Amazon reportedly tracked the location of attendees at one of its recent cloud computing conferences, disturbing some of the attendees, while Google has been slammed by lawmakers such as Sen. Josh Hawley R-Mo., over the tech giant's "interference" in its search algorithms. Google says that changes to its search engine are designed to benefit users.

Fox News has reached out to the White House, Amazon and Google with requests for comment.

