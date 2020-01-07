Waffle maker from Amazon is delivered with old, crusty waffle inside

A California family that received a waffle maker from Amazon was stunned when they found an old, crusty waffle already inside of it.

Brian McCarthy, a Los Angeles-based photographer, posted a photo of the shocking discovery on Twitter the day after Christmas.

“Wow, my mom sent my daughter a new waffle maker from @amazon and they sent us a used one with the FOOD STILL IN IT. Disgusting!” he tweeted Dec. 26.

“I guess @khadeeja_safdar, @deniseduana & @shaneshifflett of @WSJ are right. @amazon has no quality control,” he added, referring to a Wall Street Journal article warning of the potential horrors of ordering items from Amazon.

Soon after McCarthy’s tweet, a representative from Amazon’s Help Team reached out on Twitter to apologize for the error.

“We're sorry to see the condition this item arrived in. It's certainly not the experience we strive for!” tweeted @AmazonHelp. “So a member of our team to take a closer look at this, please ask you (sic) mom to sign in and provide all the order details here.”

On Monday, the company that sells the waffle maker, Select Brands, also reached out to McCarthy to issue an apology.

“Mr. McCarthy, We are so sorry that you had this experience with one of our products. Select Brands maintains strong quality control processes,” the company tweeted. “We only ship firsthand goods and do not restock or resell returned or used goods."

“We are aware that some retailers resell returned merchandise and also allow our products to be distributed through confusing third party marketplaces,” the company continued. “Once again, we extend our apologies and if there is anything we can do to assist in this matter, please do not hesitate to reach out.”

“@SelectBrands I do not believe you have any responsibility in this matter,” McCarthy replied. “This is clearly an issue with how @Amazon markets used products on their website as coming from ‘Amazon Services, Inc.,’ which appears to most shoppers as indistinguishable from ‘Amazon.’”

McCarthy returned the waffle maker to Amazon and said he plans to buy the same item, but said this time he would purchase it from a brick-and-mortar store.

"My gripe is with what I believe is deceptive marketing from @Amazon and poor quality controls," he added.