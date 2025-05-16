Fox News AI Newsletter: Teacher's tech tell-all goes viral

Welcome to Fox News’ Artificial Intelligence newsletter with the latest AI technology advancements.

IN TODAY'S NEWSLETTER:

- Teacher quits profession after viral rant on how AI is 'ruining' education

- OPINION: How to thwart China and end European freeloading on Americans

- Scarlett Johansson takes aim at companies using her likeness, voice in AI

CLASS DISMISSED: A former high school English teacher went viral this week after posting a candid video on social media announcing she was quitting the teaching profession because of how technology was "ruining" education.

TODAY'S MOONSHOT: The U.S. artificial intelligence boom and collective need to beat China will not only take the best and brightest minds, but an even more powerful and reliable energy grid free of political posturing.

STAR BATTLES BOTS: Scarlett Johansson has continued to share her opinion on artificial intelligence — and she has some suggestions on how the technology should be regulated in the future.

GROVER NORQUIST – OPINION: Europe is trying to push American companies out of the European market by assaulting the U.S. with discriminatory taxes and regulations. It’s time to put a stop to their freeloading.

MEET THE CHALLENGE – OPINION: Last week's Senate hearing on U.S. competitiveness in artificial intelligence made it clear that we are not just in an AI race with China and the rest of the world. We are in a race to build the foundation of the 21st century global economy while strengthening our national security.

LEO'S ADVICE: Pope Leo XIV wrapped up his first meeting with Vatican-accredited journalists Monday, calling for the responsible use of artificial intelligence.

HOTEL ROBOTS: Born from the creative minds at Paris-based startup Enchanted Tools, Mirokaï isn’t just another humanoid robot. It’s designed to be helpful, engaging and, honestly, a bit enchanting. With its blend of advanced artificial intelligence, storytelling and a dash of charm, Mirokaï turns ordinary moments into something a little more memorable.

FACIAL FORECAST: A simple selfie could hold hidden clues to one’s biological age — and even how long they’ll live.

HELPING THE SICK: Philips North America chief region leader Jeff DiLullo discusses the future of artificial intelligence in helping the sick on "The Claman Countdown."

AI REUNITES PETS: When Michael Bown left New York City for a family reunion at the Jersey Shore, he never imagined he'd return to a nightmare. His beloved adopted dog, Millie, just a year old, slipped out of her collar during a walk in the East Village and vanished into the night. What followed was a frantic, emotional and ultimately heartwarming journey, one that highlights the power of community, technology and a little bit of luck.

Subscribe now to get the Fox News Artificial Intelligence Newsletter in your inbox.

FOLLOW FOX NEWS ON SOCIAL MEDIA

Facebook

Instagram

YouTube

X

LinkedIn

SIGN UP FOR OUR OTHER NEWSLETTERS

Fox News First

Fox News Opinion

Fox News Lifestyle

Fox News Health

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS

Fox News

Fox Business

Fox Weather

Fox Sports

Tubi

WATCH FOX NEWS ONLINE

Fox News Go

STREAM FOX NATION

Fox Nation

Stay up to date on the latest AI technology advancements and learn about the challenges and opportunities AI presents now and for the future with Fox News here.