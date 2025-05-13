Robot with animated face is here to make customer service better

Have you ever wished robots could do more than just follow instructions?

Well, that’s where Mirokaï steps in. Born from the creative minds at Paris-based startup Enchanted Tools, Mirokaï isn’t just another humanoid robot. It’s designed to be helpful, engaging and, honestly, a bit enchanting. With its blend of advanced artificial intelligence, storytelling and a dash of charm, Mirokaï turns ordinary moments into something a little more memorable.

So, let’s take a closer look at what makes Mirokaï so special, how it works and where you might bump into one soon.

What makes Mirokaï so special?

Mirokaï is a people-friendly humanoid robot powered by advanced AI, designed to be approachable. Its appearance is inspired by anime, giving it a friendly and expressive face that invites interaction. But what really sets Mirokaï apart is the story behind it.

According to Enchanted Tools , Mirokaï belongs to a species from space, created long ago to help humans better understand each other. These robots are wise, creative and kind, guiding people to connect and grow. This imaginative backstory, brought to life with the help of the French film studio Gaumont, adds a magical dimension that makes Mirokaï feel more like a companion than a machine.

Where will you see Mirokaï in action?

Mirokaï is designed to fit naturally into many different environments. In hospitals and clinics, it can help elevate patient care by assisting staff with routine tasks like transporting medical devices, freeing up nurses to focus on patients. In retail stores, Mirokaï can guide customers directly to the products they’re looking for, making shopping quicker and more enjoyable.

In nursing homes, it provides companionship to residents and supports caregivers during night rounds, helping to combat loneliness. You might also find Mirokaï at professional events, fairs, hotels, restaurants and airports, where it offers friendly guidance and reliable navigation to visitors.

The technology behind the robot

What powers Mirokaï’s charm is a combination of sophisticated technology and thoughtful design. Instead of relying on a single AI model, Mirokaï uses multiple large language models to carry on natural, fluid conversations. It also integrates advanced vision language models that help it understand its surroundings in context, while respecting privacy through GDPR-compliant face tracking.

One of the coolest features is its unique movement system. Mirokaï balances on a patented omnidirectional ball, allowing it to glide smoothly and silently in any direction. This rolling globe system is perfect for quiet spaces like hospitals and retail stores, where noise can be disruptive. The robot’s articulated arms and hands, complete with opposable thumbs, let it grasp and manipulate objects like trays or boxes with confidence, making it genuinely helpful in everyday tasks.

Mirokaï’s face is actually a projection system, which means it can easily change expressions and emotions to match the conversation, creating a more engaging and intuitive interaction. Its movable ears add an extra layer of visual feedback, making it feel even more alive and friendly.

For organizations that want to customize Mirokaï’s behavior, there’s an easy-to-use "If This Then That" programming interface. This means you don’t have to be a coding expert to tailor the robot’s functions, whether it’s greeting guests, guiding visitors or carrying out specific duties.

Working together: Installation and support

Enchanted Tools understands that deploying robots like Mirokaï isn’t just about the technology. It’s also about integration and ongoing support. They collaborate closely with clients around the world to identify the best use cases and ensure smooth implementation. Because robots need maintenance and care, Enchanted Tools partners with local resellers and service providers who are trained to keep Mirokaï running smoothly. This approach guarantees that the robot remains a reliable and helpful presence every day.

Kurt's key takeaways

At the end of the day, Mirokaï isn’t just about tech and tasks. It’s about bringing a little wonder into our everyday lives. Whether it’s helping out in a hospital, guiding you in a store or just making you smile with its expressive face, Mirokaï shows that robots can be both useful and delightful. Who knows? The next time you see one, you might just find yourself chatting with a robot that feels a lot more like a friend.

How would you feel about sharing your daily life, or even your workplace, with a robot like Mirokaï? Would you welcome that, or does it make you pause and wonder where the line between human and machine should be drawn? Let us know by writing us at Cyberguy.com/Contact.

