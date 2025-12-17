Expand / Collapse search
New York Jets

Zach Wilson’s on-field congratulations renew attention on Aaron Rodgers’ marriage to mystery bride

Wilson and Rodgers spent one season together with the New York Jets

By Chantz Martin Fox News
The Pittsburgh Steelers cruised to a second consecutive victory on Monday night. 

Aaron Rodgers finished the night with just four incomplete passes in the 28-15 win, which also mathematically eliminated the Miami Dolphins from playoff contention. 

The game also marked a reunion of sorts for Rodgers. 

Zach Wilson, the No. 2 pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, spent one season behind Rodgers on the New York Jets' depth chart. Wilson was traded to the Denver Broncos in 2024 before reaching a one-year deal with the Dolphins in the offseason.

Aaron Rodgers throws a pass during a practice session

Aaron Rodgers (8) attempts a pass as Zach Wilson (2) looks on during the New York Jets' OTAs at Atlantic Health Jets Training Center June 9, 2023, in Florham Park, N.J.  (Rich Schultz/Getty Images)

Wilson and Rodgers briefly reconnected after Monday night's game. During the moment, Wilson offered best wishes to the Super Bowl winner for his recent marriage to a still-unknown bride.

"Congrats on getting married," Wilson told Rodgers on the field at the Steelers' home stadium. In June, Rodgers revealed that he had been married for "a couple of months." 

In the time since the shocking announcement, Rodgers' spouse has not entered the public spotlight. Before this year's union surfaced, Rodgers was engaged to actress Shailene Woodley.

Aaron Rodgers during a golf event

Aaron Rodgers stands in the 11th tee box during the final round of the American Century Championship at Edgewood Tahoe Golf Course July 13, 2025, in Stateline, Nev.  (Eakin Howard/Getty Images)

Wilson's stint as the Jets' backup quarterback in 2023 was short-lived. Rodgers suffered a season-ending injury on just the fourth play of his regular season debut with the Jets. Wilson was thrust back into the starting role, a position he held during his first two tumultuous seasons with the team.

Wilson ultimately appeared in 12 games in 2023, and the Jets finished that season with a 7-10 record.

Aaron Rodgers and Zach Wilson

New York Jets quarterbacks Aaron Rodgers, left, and Zach Wilson talk as they stretch at the team's training complex in Florham Park, N.J., July 23, 2023.  (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

The Cincinnati Bengals will attempt to end a two-game losing skid when they visit the Dolphins on Sunday. Cincinnati is expected to face rookie Quinn Ewers — not Wilson — after the Dolphins benched veteran quarterback Tua Tagovailoa on Wednesday.

Chantz Martin is a sports writer for Fox News Digital.

