Zach Wilson’s on-field congratulations renew attention on Aaron Rodgers’ marriage to mystery bride

The Pittsburgh Steelers cruised to a second consecutive victory on Monday night.

Aaron Rodgers finished the night with just four incomplete passes in the 28-15 win, which also mathematically eliminated the Miami Dolphins from playoff contention.

The game also marked a reunion of sorts for Rodgers.

Zach Wilson, the No. 2 pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, spent one season behind Rodgers on the New York Jets' depth chart. Wilson was traded to the Denver Broncos in 2024 before reaching a one-year deal with the Dolphins in the offseason.

Wilson and Rodgers briefly reconnected after Monday night's game. During the moment, Wilson offered best wishes to the Super Bowl winner for his recent marriage to a still-unknown bride.

"Congrats on getting married," Wilson told Rodgers on the field at the Steelers' home stadium. In June, Rodgers revealed that he had been married for "a couple of months."

AARON RODGERS GETS TERSE WITH REPORTERS AS STEELERS WIN AFTER WEEK OF NOISE ABOUT TEAM'S FUTURE

In the time since the shocking announcement, Rodgers' spouse has not entered the public spotlight. Before this year's union surfaced, Rodgers was engaged to actress Shailene Woodley.

Wilson's stint as the Jets' backup quarterback in 2023 was short-lived. Rodgers suffered a season-ending injury on just the fourth play of his regular season debut with the Jets. Wilson was thrust back into the starting role, a position he held during his first two tumultuous seasons with the team.

Wilson ultimately appeared in 12 games in 2023, and the Jets finished that season with a 7-10 record.

The Cincinnati Bengals will attempt to end a two-game losing skid when they visit the Dolphins on Sunday. Cincinnati is expected to face rookie Quinn Ewers — not Wilson — after the Dolphins benched veteran quarterback Tua Tagovailoa on Wednesday.

