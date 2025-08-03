Yankees star Jazz Chisholm Jr commits egregious baserunning blunder, faces social media backlash

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

New York Yankees star Jazz Chisholm Jr. took heat on social media on Saturday over a head-scratching baserunning blunder against his former team, the Miami Marlins.

Chisholm was on first base in the top of the second inning with Paul Goldschmidt up at bat. The Yankees’ batter popped up to Marlins’ second baseman Xavier Edwards. Chisholm was too far off first base and got caught napping.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Edwards then threw the ball to first for the inning-ending double play.

Chisholm was criticized by the Yankees’ announcers during the broadcast as well as fans on social media for the brain fart. Yankees manager Aaron Boone also received some backlash on social media.

"What was Chisholm thinking?" Yankees play-by-play man Michael Kay asked.

GIANTS' HELIOT RAMOS SUFFERS MIND-BOGGLING BASERUNNING MISTAKE IN LOSS TO PIRATES: 'MENTAL ERROR'

Color commentator Paul O’Neill was left in shock, saying, "What is going on?"

Boone and first base coach Travis Chapman also had an animated conversation in the dugout.

Chishlom said afterward he wouldn’t have changed anything, adding that he was trying to be aggressive on the basepaths by forcing Edwards to possibly make an error.

"I was just trying to be aggressive, already playing with both the middle infielders out there," he said, via The Athletic. "I saw something that I thought they were going to do. He deked it like he was going to do it. He didn’t do it. Still trying to be aggressive because I played here before. I know how the field plays. Sometimes you get aggressive and you get caught up and you make an out."

Boone said he didn’t think about taking Chisholm out of the game.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

New York lost the game, 2-0. The Yankees only mustered up two hits on Miami. Chisholm was 0-for-2 with a walk and a strikeout.