Yankees top Red Sox after controversial 8th inning, take over wild-card lead

The New York Yankees used a controversial eighth inning to gain new life and defeat the Boston Red Sox on Sunday, 6-3, as the season nears its end and the American League wild-card race gets hotter.

Aaron Judge was up with runners on second and third in the top of the eighth when he was battling against Red Sox reliever Adam Ottavino. Judge would foul off a pitch toward foul territory along the first base line and Boston first baseman Bobby Dalbec couldn’t come up with the catch.

With new life, Judge appeared to swing and foul tip a pitch to catcher Christian Vazquez. However, Vazquez failed to secure what would’ve been the strikeout and umpire Joe West ruled the ball foul.

With the extra pitch, Judge would double and score D.J. LeMahieu and Anthony Rizzo. New York took the lead at that point.

Giancarlo Stanton would add some insurance runs with a deep two-run home run over the Green Monster at Fenway Park.

Aroldis Chapman would come on for the save and close the door, completing the Yankees’ sweep of the Red Sox and giving the Yankees their sixth consecutive victory with six games remaining in the season.

Fans were irate with how the eighth inning played out.

New York improved to 89-67 and jumped the Red Sox for the top spot in the American League wild card. The Red Sox were pushed to second place, one game behind the Yankees.

The Toronto Blue Jays, who also won Sunday, are now on the outside looking in. The Yankees and Blue Jays have massive series starting Tuesday in the Bronx. The Red Sox are on the road for their final two series against some of the worst teams in MLB – the Baltimore Orioles and Washington Nationals.

The wild season is coming down to the wire and the final week will surely be something to watch.