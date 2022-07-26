Yankees place Giancarlo Stanton on the IL

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The New York Yankees placed outfielder Giancarlo Stanton on the IL with left Achilles tendonitis, the team announced Tuesday.

The Yankees called up outfielder Tim Locastro to the major league roster in the corresponding move. It is Stanton’s second trip onto the injured list this season as he was placed on the IL on May 25 with a calf injury.

The former NL MVP was named the All-Star Game MVP last week in Los Angeles with his game-tying home run for the American League. Stanton’s All-Game selection was the first as a member of the New York Yankees and fifth All-Star selection of his career.

Stanton has played the outfield more regularly this season than in past years, logging 38 games in both left and right field and 37 as the designated hitter.

On the year, Stanton is batting .228 with a 125 wRC+ (Stanton has been 25% better than the league average hitter) while hitting 24 home runs and driving in 61 runs.

After Stanton came off the IL in June, he has only hit .167 while having a 110 wRC+ with 13 home runs and 26 RBI.

"Boonie and I talked a little bit and he wants to give me a little extra time," Stanton said on Sunday, via MLB.com. "Just a little beat up overall, but I’m fine."

"We’ve got a couple of things to figure out, but we’re fine," the Yankees slugger added.

The Yankees are coming off a series victory in Baltimore, however they lost relief ace Michael King for the season due to a fractured elbow. The Yankees, after a day off on Monday, will go into a two-game set with their crosstown rivals the New York Mets on Tuesday, and will be without their star outfielder.