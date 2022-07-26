Expand / Collapse search
New York Yankees
Published

Yankees place Giancarlo Stanton on the IL

It is Giancarlo Stanton's second trip to the IL this season

By Ryan Canfield | Fox News
The New York Yankees placed outfielder Giancarlo Stanton on the IL with left Achilles tendonitis, the team announced Tuesday.

The Yankees called up outfielder Tim Locastro to the major league roster in the corresponding move. It is Stanton’s second trip onto the injured list this season as he was placed on the IL on May 25 with a calf injury.

The former NL MVP was named the All-Star Game MVP last week in Los Angeles with his game-tying home run for the American League. Stanton’s All-Game selection was the first as a member of the New York Yankees and fifth All-Star selection of his career.

Yankees designated hitter Giancarlo Stanton watches his home run ball against the Houston Astros, June 26, 2022, in New York.

Yankees designated hitter Giancarlo Stanton watches his home run ball against the Houston Astros, June 26, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Noah K. Murray)

Stanton has played the outfield more regularly this season than in past years, logging 38 games in both left and right field and 37 as the designated hitter. 

On the year, Stanton is batting .228 with a 125 wRC+ (Stanton has been 25% better than the league average hitter) while hitting 24 home runs and driving in 61 runs. 

American League's Giancarlo Stanton poses with the Ted Williams Most Valuable Player trophy following the MLB All-Star baseball game, July 19, 2022, in Los Angeles.

American League's Giancarlo Stanton poses with the Ted Williams Most Valuable Player trophy following the MLB All-Star baseball game, July 19, 2022, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

After Stanton came off the IL in June, he has only hit .167 while having a 110 wRC+ with 13 home runs and 26 RBI.

"Boonie and I talked a little bit and he wants to give me a little extra time," Stanton said on Sunday, via MLB.com. "Just a little beat up overall, but I’m fine."

Yankees' Giancarlo Stanton, left, celebrates with DJ LeMahieu during the Cincinnati Reds game on July 13, 2022, in New York.

Yankees' Giancarlo Stanton, left, celebrates with DJ LeMahieu during the Cincinnati Reds game on July 13, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

"We’ve got a couple of things to figure out, but we’re fine," the Yankees slugger added.

The Yankees are coming off a series victory in Baltimore, however they lost relief ace Michael King for the season due to a fractured elbow. The Yankees, after a day off on Monday, will go into a two-game set with their crosstown rivals the New York Mets on Tuesday, and will be without their star outfielder.

Ryan Canfield is a college associate for Fox News Digital.