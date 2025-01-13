Music star Bad Bunny wants another WWE match: 'I want to scare my mother'

Latin music star Bad Bunny impressed the pro wrestling world when he battled Damian Priest in a San Juan Street Fight at WWE Backlash in 2023 and came out to a raucous crowd in Puerto Rico.

It wasn’t the first time Bad Bunny had been in a WWE ring – he made several appearances for the company in 2021 – and he’s hoping it’s not his last.

The music star told Rolling Stone he wants to compete in the ring again.

"I want to do it one more time," he told the magazine in an interview published Monday. "I want to put my life at risk in the ring. I felt like I didn’t risk it enough in the ring, and I want to do it. I want to scare my mother. When? I don’t know.

"We stay in contact with the people at WWE, we’re always paying attention to what’s going on. But when, I don’t know. I hope there’s a time where I can really get ready, like I did the last few times. And I’d love to take more time to get ready physically.

"But man, just like in music, I do this to get better and to do something different. Sometimes, I say, ‘I’m going to quit everything and just do wrestling full time.’ I feel like in wrestling, I just go sporadically as a celebrity. I’m going to go full time and be a heel. That’s what I’d love. I was always a fan of the villains more than the good guys."

Bad Bunny’s entrance into the 2023 match was one of the more celebrated moments from that year.

It’s unclear where he would fit in any upcoming storylines but with WrestleMania season upon wrestling fans, anything could truly happen.