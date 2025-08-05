Expand / Collapse search
WWE

WWE star Becky Lynch pokes fun at Nikki Bella's breakup with John Cena: 'You can't see him anymore'

Cena and Bella broke off their engagement less than a month before their wedding

Ryan Morik By Ryan Morik Fox News
There's more breakup talk between female WWE stars.

Earlier this year, Tiffany Stratton, not very slickly, mentioned Charlotte Flair's three divorces during a promo ahead of WrestleMania 41.

It turned out that that was off script, and Flair was legitimately upset about it.

Becky Lynch and Nikki Bella

Becky Lynch, left, punches Nikki Bella during "Monday Night Raw" at the Barclays Center on Aug. 4, 2025 in New York City. (Georgiana Dallas/WWE via Getty Images)

However, Becky Lynch took a risk on Monday night at the first "Monday Night Raw" after an epic SummerSlam.

Lynch shared the squared circle with Nikki Bella, and Bella mentioned how Lynch's husband, Seth Rollins, lied about a knee injury in order to cash in his Money in the Bank contract on Saturday night and win the World Heavyweight Championship.

Lynch took offense and threw with an even harder jab, making fun of Bella and her since-defunct engagement to John Cena.

Nikki Bella and Becky Lynch in ring

Becky Lynch, left, confronts Nikki Bella during "Monday Night Raw" at the Barclays Center on Aug. 4, 2025 in New York City. (Michael Marques/WWE via Getty Images)

"Me and my hot husband are the greatest wrestling couple of all time. But wait a minute, at one point, that would have been you and your -- oh wait, you can't see him anymore," Lynch said, playing on Cena's signature "you can't see me" taunt.

That garnered chants of "holy s---" from the crowd, and even Bella herself couldn't help but be impressed with the mention.

Cena proposed to the WWE Hall of Famer during WrestleMania 33 after the couple won a mixed tag team match against The Miz and his wife, Maryse. They were engaged for nearly a year before calling off their wedding less than one month before the date.

Nikki Bella

Nikki Bella in the ring during "Monday Night Raw" at PHX Arena on June 9, 2025 in Phoenix. (Rich Freeda/WWE via Getty Images)

Bella was married before getting engaged to Cena, and married Artem Chigvinstev, her "Dancing With The Stars" partner, in 2022. However, the dancer was arrested in 2024 on a felony domestic violence charge, and two weeks later Bella filed for divorce.

