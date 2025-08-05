WWE star Becky Lynch pokes fun at Nikki Bella's breakup with John Cena: 'You can't see him anymore'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

There's more breakup talk between female WWE stars.

Earlier this year, Tiffany Stratton, not very slickly, mentioned Charlotte Flair's three divorces during a promo ahead of WrestleMania 41.

It turned out that that was off script, and Flair was legitimately upset about it.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

However, Becky Lynch took a risk on Monday night at the first "Monday Night Raw" after an epic SummerSlam.

Lynch shared the squared circle with Nikki Bella, and Bella mentioned how Lynch's husband, Seth Rollins, lied about a knee injury in order to cash in his Money in the Bank contract on Saturday night and win the World Heavyweight Championship.

Lynch took offense and threw with an even harder jab, making fun of Bella and her since-defunct engagement to John Cena.

WWE FANS REACT TO BROCK LESNAR'S RETURN AMID SEX TRAFFICKING CASE INVOLVEMENT: 'JUST COWARD STUFF'

"Me and my hot husband are the greatest wrestling couple of all time. But wait a minute, at one point, that would have been you and your -- oh wait, you can't see him anymore," Lynch said, playing on Cena's signature "you can't see me" taunt.

That garnered chants of "holy s---" from the crowd, and even Bella herself couldn't help but be impressed with the mention.

Cena proposed to the WWE Hall of Famer during WrestleMania 33 after the couple won a mixed tag team match against The Miz and his wife, Maryse. They were engaged for nearly a year before calling off their wedding less than one month before the date.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Bella was married before getting engaged to Cena, and married Artem Chigvinstev, her "Dancing With The Stars" partner, in 2022. However, the dancer was arrested in 2024 on a felony domestic violence charge, and two weeks later Bella filed for divorce .