©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

WWE

WWE star John Cena sends referee flying during Night of Champions match

Cena retained the title against CM Punk

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Published
John Cena retained the Undisputed WWE Championship in a chaotic main event ending against CM Punk at the Night of Champions premium live event on Saturday.

While Cena came out mostly unscathed, there was one person who wasn’t participating in the match that took one of the hardest bumps of the night. The person was longtime WWE referee Charles Robinson.

John Cena and Seth Rollins

John Cena, left, and Seth Rollins face off during Night Of Champions at Kingdom Arena on June 28, 2025 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. (Joe Maher/WWE via Getty Images)

Seth Rollins and his stablemates Bronson Reed and Bron Breakker interfered in the title match. Reed and Breakker took out Punk before Cena was thrown out of the ring. Rollins appeared to be ready to cash in his Money in the Bank contract to receive a title shot at any place and any time. He called for a new referee as the main referee of the match was knocked out of the ring.

Robinson sprinted down to the ring, but as he got close to the apron, Cena came over to shoulder block him and prevent Rollins from getting a chance to officially insert himself into the fold.

Cena and Punk eventually cleared the ring to resume their one-on-one matchup. However, Rollins eventually got into the ring and cost Punk a chance at the title. Cena pinned Punk and kept the belt around his waist.

John Cena and CM Punk square off

John Cena hoists CM Punk onto his shoulders during Night Of Champions at Kingdom Arena on June 28, 2025 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. (Georgiana Dallas/WWE via Getty Images)

"I am alive," the 60-year-old Robinson wrote on X.

Robinson has been a pro wrestling referee since 1997 when he was with World Championship Wrestling. He received comparisons to Ric Flair because of his blonde hair and was called "Little Naitch" as a slight to "The Nature Boy."

John Cena talks to reporters

John Cena speaks at the WWE Post Show during WrestleMania 41 Sunday at Allegiant Stadium on April 20, 2025 in Las Vegas. (Eric Johnson/WWE via Getty Images)

Cena will now likely defend his title against Cody Rhodes at SummerSlam in August. Rhodes won the King of the Ring tournament earlier in the night.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.