WWE legend Kane, now a Tennessee mayor, challenges Tim Walz to charity wrestling match after gov's bold claim

After Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz said he believes he "could kick most [Trump supporters' a--," one of them has stepped up to the plate - and he is automatically the heavy favorite.

WWE legend Kane, who stands 7 feet tall and wrestled at over 300 pounds during his illustrious career, has challenged Walz to a charity wrestling match.

Kane, whose real name is Glenn Jacobs, now the mayor of Knox County in Tennessee, issued a challenge to Walz on Thursday.

"All joking aside, @GovTimWalz, let's put our money where our mouth is...in a charity wrestling match. We'll split the gate 50/50 between our chosen organizations. I'll kick things off myself with a $10,000 donation. What do you say?"

Walz, who was former Vice President Kamala Harris' running mate this past election cycle, made his bold claim on a recent episode of California Gov. Gavin Newsom's podcast.

"I think I could kick most of their a--. I know I can outrun them. I don’t know if we’re going to fall into that place where we, okay, we challenge you to, you know, a WWE fight here, type of thing," he said.

Walz better hope it is not a tag-team matchup, because Kane might recruit The Undertaker, who has a similar build to Jacobs. In fact, the two wrestlers, known at one time in WWE as the Brothers of Destruction, together implored voters to check President Donald Trump's name at the ballot box ahead of the election.

"All right everyone. November 5th – ElectionMania. The choice is yours. You can go with President Trump, Kane and The Undertaker or you can take Kamala Harris, Dave Bautista and Tim Walz. Choose wisely – the nation depends on it," The Undertaker, whose real name is Mark Callaway, said in a TikTok video with both Trump and Jacobs beside him.

Trump's appearance with the wrestling greats came after Bautista made a video firing shots left and right at Trump as he expressed his support for Harris and Walz.

Fox News' Ryan Gaydos contributed to this report.

