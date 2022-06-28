WWE's Bianca Belair pleads with fans to stop following her from venue after incident: 'I was legit scared'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

WWE superstar Bianca Belair made a request of fans by recounting a harrowing story about how one person tried to follow her from a venue after a show.

Belair, whose real name is Bianca Crawford, posted about the incident on her Instagram Stories on Monday before the latest episode of RAW. She is currently the WWE women’s champion.

Dirt Sheet Radio screenshotted the posts before they expired from her Instagram Stories.

"We drove 20 minutes from the venue, sitting at a redlight… a fan just ran up to the window, tapped on the window trying to take a picture. Scared the s--- out of us…," she wrote. "Do NOT RUN Up to my car window while I’m sitting at (a) red light at 11pm tapping on the window. It’s not safe for me. It’s not safe for you.

"I try my best to stay around and sign as many autographs and take as many photos as I can… It may seem harmless and all in fun to you, but that wasn’t right or fair. I was legit scared. BOUNDARIES.

"I love my fans but DO NOT FOLLOW me from the venue."

It wasn’t clear exactly where the incident took place.

WWE had a few house shows over the weekend. According to WrestlingBodySlam.com, Belair fought Becky Lynch and Asuka at the Payne Arena in Hidalgo, Texas.