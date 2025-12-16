Trump support drove wedge between former Mets star teammates, says sports radio star Mike Francesa

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

New York sports radio icon Mike Francesa claims differing views on President Donald Trump created a divide within the Mets clubhouse.

Francesa said on his podcast Tuesday that a feud between shortstop Francisco Lindor and outfielder Brandon Nimmo, who was recently traded to the Texas Rangers, was ignited by politics. Francesa did not disclose which player supported Trump and which didn't.

"The Nimmo-Lindor thing, my understanding, was political, had to do with Trump," Francesa said. "One side liked Trump, one side didn’t like Trump."

Francesa added, "So, Trump splitting up between Nimmo and Lindor. That’s my understanding. It started over Trump… As crazy as that sounds, crazier things have happened."

Fox News Digital has reached out to the Mets for a response.

Nimmo was traded to the Rangers on Nov. 23 after waiving the no-trade clause in his 8-year, $162 million contract earlier that month.

The trade of Nimmo has been just one domino in a turbulent offseason for the Mets, which has also seen the departure of two other fan-favorites, first baseman Pete Alonso and closer Edwin Diaz.

All three players had been staples in the Mets' last two playoff teams in 2022 and 2024, playing together as the team's core dating back to 2020.

In return for Nimmo, the Rangers sent second baseman Marcus Semien to the Mets. Nimmo is 32 years old and is coming off a year that saw him hit a career-high in home runs with 25, while Semien is 35 and hit just 15 homers in 2025.

Many of the MLB's high-profile free agents have already signed this offseason. The remaining players available include Kyle Tucker, Cody Bellinger , Bo Bichette and Framber Valdez.