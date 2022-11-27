World Cup 2022: USA-England brings in massive audience

The World Cup match between the United States and England drew a massive audience on Friday as the two squads finished in a 0-0 draw in one of the most anticipated matches in the tournament’s history.

The match numbers were boosted due to the timing of it. The U.S. and England played on the day after Thanksgiving in the U.S. and in the middle of the afternoon, giving more people a chance to watch the game in between eating leftovers and shopping for the holidays.

FOX said Saturday the U.S.-England match drew 15,377,000 views, making it the most-watched men’s soccer match on U.S. English television ever and said the audience was up 14% from the 2014 group stage match against Portugal, in which the two teams tied 2-2 and Cristiano Ronaldo was in his prime.

More than 4.6 million viewers tuned in for coverage on Telemundo Deportes, Peacock and digital platforms, according to Deadline.

The U.S. had a few chances to get one past Jordan Pickford as did England against Matt Turner but both of them held strong to keep goals off the board.

England controls its own destiny at this point with a win over Iran and the draw with the U.S. The squad will have to close out their Group B schedule against Wales.

The U.S. needs a win over Iran to move into the knockout stage. A tie or loss would send them back home.