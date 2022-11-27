Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

The World Cup
Published

World Cup 2022: USA-England brings in massive audience

The US and England fought to a draw

Ryan Gaydos
By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for November 27 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for November 27

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

The World Cup match between the United States and England drew a massive audience on Friday as the two squads finished in a 0-0 draw in one of the most anticipated matches in the tournament’s history.

The match numbers were boosted due to the timing of it. The U.S. and England played on the day after Thanksgiving in the U.S. and in the middle of the afternoon, giving more people a chance to watch the game in between eating leftovers and shopping for the holidays.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Weston McKennie of the United States controls the ball during the World Cup match against England at the Al Bayt Stadium in Al Khor , Qatar, Friday, Nov. 25, 2022.

Weston McKennie of the United States controls the ball during the World Cup match against England at the Al Bayt Stadium in Al Khor , Qatar, Friday, Nov. 25, 2022. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)

FOX said Saturday the U.S.-England match drew 15,377,000 views, making it the most-watched men’s soccer match on U.S. English television ever and said the audience was up 14% from the 2014 group stage match against Portugal, in which the two teams tied 2-2 and Cristiano Ronaldo was in his prime.

More than 4.6 million viewers tuned in for coverage on Telemundo Deportes, Peacock and digital platforms, according to Deadline.

Sergino Dest of the United States and England's Raheem Sterling battle for possession during their match in Al Khor , Qatar, Friday, Nov. 25, 2022.

Sergino Dest of the United States and England's Raheem Sterling battle for possession during their match in Al Khor , Qatar, Friday, Nov. 25, 2022. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)

ENGLAND'S PLAYERS TAKE A KNEE BEFORE KICKOFF IN WORLD CUP MATCH AGAINST THE US

The U.S. had a few chances to get one past Jordan Pickford as did England against Matt Turner but both of them held strong to keep goals off the board.

England controls its own destiny at this point with a win over Iran and the draw with the U.S. The squad will have to close out their Group B schedule against Wales.

England's Declan Rice kicks the ball during the World Cup match against the United States, in Al Khor, Qatar, Friday, Nov. 25, 2022.

England's Declan Rice kicks the ball during the World Cup match against the United States, in Al Khor, Qatar, Friday, Nov. 25, 2022. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The U.S. needs a win over Iran to move into the knockout stage. A tie or loss would send them back home.

Ryan Gaydos is the sports editor for Fox News Digital.

2022 FIFA World Cup

Watch the 2022 FIFA World Cup

2022 FIFA World Cup Scores & Schedule

Watch 2022 FIFA World Cup Highlights

2022 FIFA World Cup Standings