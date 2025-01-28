Women's soccer players suspended for asking if trans opponents are men: 'I can’t even stand up for myself'

An 18-year-old women's soccer player in England was suspended six games for asking referees if transgender opponents on an opposing team were men.

It is the second incident when a teenage female player was banned for inquiring to referees about the birth sex of opposing players, The Telegraph reported.

The most recent incident took place in September when she made a comment to referees, asking if an opposing team's goalkeeper and others were eligible to play. The female player reportedly has learning difficulties, including ADHD.

The incident was sanctioned by a National Serious Case Panel, and in addition to her six-game ban, with two games suspended, she was also forced to undergo an "online education course." Her club was dealt seven disciplinary points.

In a statement provided to The Telegraph, the 18-year-old referred to the trans opponents as "extremely aggressive." She also said she did not take her ADHD medication that day because "another medical condition" prevented it.

"It kind of made me hate football," she said. "If I say anything else, I get another six-game ban. So I can’t even stand up for myself at this point."

The first incident of a teenage female getting banned for such inquiries occurred in November. That month, a 17-year-old player with autism was punished for allegedly asking a transgender opponent "are you a man?" The female player was dealt a six-game ban, with four of them suspended.

In England, The Football Association (FA) has a policy of allowing players who are biologically male, but identify as female, aged 16 or older, to play in the women's game.

According to the FA rules, "The general position is that the participation of trans people in competitive sports cannot be restricted unless it is strictly necessary to pursue a legitimate aim, namely securing fair competition and safety of other competitors."

The FA's policy is in accordance with the country's Equality Act of 2010, which states, "Gender reassignment is one of nine protected characteristics… and as such transsexual people are protected against discrimination."

The country's policy that enables trans competitors against women also affected the U.K. Mini Series pool women's championships in October. There, transgender competitors Harriet Haynes and Lucy Smith, both of whom are biological males, were allowed to play.

Haynes and Smith ended up facing off against each other in the semifinals after each of them defeated a string of biologically female opponents. Haynes won that match, advancing to the final. However, opponent Kirsty-Lee Davies defeated Haynes to ensure the championship went to a biological female.

The issue of trans inclusion in women's sports has become a global issue in recent years that has prompted severe backlash by women's rights groups across the West.

The United Nations has said nearly 900 biological females have fallen short of the podium because they were beaten out by trans athletes.

The findings were compiled by Reem Alsalem, the UN's Rapporteur on Violence Against Women, titled " Violence against women and girls in sports. "

The report said that more than 600 athletes did not medal in more than 400 competitions in 29 different sports, totaling over 890 medals, according to information obtained up to March 30.

"The replacement of the female sports category with a mixed-sex category has resulted in an increasing number of female athletes losing opportunities, including medals, when competing against males," the report said.