Biological females have lost nearly 900 medals to trans athletes: UN report

The United Nations released study findings that say nearly 900 biological females have fallen short of the podium because they were beaten out by trans athletes.

The study, titled "Violence against women and girls in sports," said that more than 600 athletes did not medal in more than 400 competitions in 29 different sports, totaling over 890 medals, according to information obtained up to March 30.

"The replacement of the female sports category with a mixed-sex category has resulted in an increasing number of female athletes losing opportunities, including medals, when competing against males," the report said.

"This is huge, especially coming from the UN…" Riley Gaines told "Fox and Friends" on Wednesday. "One girl being exploited in locker rooms, one girl being injured in their sport is one too many."

The report comes in the wake of trans golfer Hailey Davidson teeing up at the second stage of qualifying for her LPGA Tour card despite a group of 275 female golfers opposing the organization's policies allowing those assigned male at birth to compete in women’s events. The LPGA’s current gender policy allows transgender golfers to participate as long as gender-affirming surgery is done after puberty and hormone therapy requirements have been met.

In the college rankings, San Jose State University has also been embroiled in their own controversy, fielding a trans player who recently spiked a volleyball into a biological woman's face.

Four opposing programs forfeited their matches against the Spartans amid the ongoing controversy. Southern Utah, Boise State, Wyoming and Utah State all officially forfeited their scheduled games against San Jose State.

San Jose State player Brooke Slusser has joined a lawsuit headed by OutKick host and former collegiate swimmer Riley Gaines against the NCAA due to its policies on gender identity. Slusser joined this lawsuit because she claims that she has had to share a court, locker room and even a room on overnight trips with her teammate Blaire Fleming without having ever been told that Fleming was a biological male.

Gaines swam against Lia Thomas, the trans swimmer who was crowned an NCAA Division I champion in 2022.

Nicole Powers, a trans golfer, recently told OutKick that she has vowed to never compete against biological women.

"I'm not a woman; I'm a trans woman," Powers said. "And it's like this bizarro world where I'm trying to defend my reality against people who are trying to defend something I'm telling them I'm not."

More than two dozen states have regulations about trans athletes competing against biological females. President Biden's Title IX rewrite recently gave trans athletes more protections, resulting in major backlash.

