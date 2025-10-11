Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Las Vegas Aces

WNBA's A'ja Wilson shares heartfelt message for NBA star Bam Adebayo at Aces title celebration

Bam Adebayo joins in on championship celebration A'ja Wilson shares heartfelt 7-word message with Bam Adebayo, as NBA star joins in on Aces title celebration

By Chantz Martin Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for October 11 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for October 11

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Four-time WNBA MVP A'ja Wilson had a message for her beau after capping her latest standout season with another championship. 

Wilson and the Las Vegas Aces defeated the Phoenix Mercury in Game 4 of the WNBA Finals on Friday to secure the franchise’s third championship in the past four years. Wilson was named the Finals MVP for the second time in her career. She also earned WNBA Defensive Player of the Year honors for a third time. Miami Heat star Bam Adebayo, who is in a relationship with Wilson, was on hand for Friday's clincher.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

A'ja Wilson and Bam Adebayo

A'ja Wilson (22) of the Las Vegas Aces poses with the Most Value Player award and Bam Adebayo after winning Game Four of the 2025 WNBA Playoffs finals at Mortgage Matchup Center on Oct. 10, 2025 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Videos shared across social media showed Wilson and Adebayo embracing and celebrating the special moment. One video showed a tearful Wilson telling Adebayo, "Thank you for believing in me, baby."

In another video, the Miami center shared some of his thoughts on Wilson. "Super proud of her," Adebayo said.

"Y'all don't see the behind-the-scenes, the ups and the downs. So being able to obviously have this moment with her and share this moment… truly special, truly proud of her. Like I tell everybody, be thankful for it while it's here." 

A'ja Wilson holds the WNBA Finals MVP trophy

Las Vegas Aces center A'ja Wilson celebrates with teammates after Game 4 of the 2025 WNBA Finals at Mortgage Matchup Center.  (Joe Camporeale/Imagn Images)

WNBA COMMISSIONER CATHY ENGELBERT BOOED BY CROWD, FLIPPED OFF WHILE PRESENTING WNBA CHAMPIONSHIP TROPHY

Wilson also became the first WNBA player to score 1,000 points in a single season.

A'ja Wilson and Bam Adebayo watch a WNBA game

Las Vegas Aces forward A'ja Wilson and boyfriend Miami Heat player Bam Adebayo watch the three-point contest during the 2025 WNBA All Star Skills Challenge at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on July 18, 2025 in Indianapolis, Indiana.  (Trevor Ruszkowski/Imagn Images)

The conclusion of the WNBA Finals brings the beginning of an offseason that will be defined by potentially tense negotiations on a new collective bargaining agreement.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The league will also expand to 15 teams in 2026, adding franchises in Toronto and Portland, Oregon. 

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.

Chantz Martin is a sports writer for Fox News Digital.

Close modal

Continue