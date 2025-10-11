WNBA's A'ja Wilson shares heartfelt message for NBA star Bam Adebayo at Aces title celebration

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Four-time WNBA MVP A'ja Wilson had a message for her beau after capping her latest standout season with another championship.

Wilson and the Las Vegas Aces defeated the Phoenix Mercury in Game 4 of the WNBA Finals on Friday to secure the franchise’s third championship in the past four years. Wilson was named the Finals MVP for the second time in her career. She also earned WNBA Defensive Player of the Year honors for a third time. Miami Heat star Bam Adebayo, who is in a relationship with Wilson, was on hand for Friday's clincher.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Videos shared across social media showed Wilson and Adebayo embracing and celebrating the special moment. One video showed a tearful Wilson telling Adebayo, "Thank you for believing in me, baby."

In another video, the Miami center shared some of his thoughts on Wilson. "Super proud of her," Adebayo said.

"Y'all don't see the behind-the-scenes, the ups and the downs. So being able to obviously have this moment with her and share this moment… truly special, truly proud of her. Like I tell everybody, be thankful for it while it's here."

WNBA COMMISSIONER CATHY ENGELBERT BOOED BY CROWD, FLIPPED OFF WHILE PRESENTING WNBA CHAMPIONSHIP TROPHY

Wilson also became the first WNBA player to score 1,000 points in a single season.

The conclusion of the WNBA Finals brings the beginning of an offseason that will be defined by potentially tense negotiations on a new collective bargaining agreement.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The league will also expand to 15 teams in 2026, adding franchises in Toronto and Portland, Oregon.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.