Former WNBA star Shoni Schimmel facing potential jail time for felony assault

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Former two-time WNBA All-Star and subject of the Off the Rez documentary Shoni Schimmel, 29, was arrested in Oregon on Friday for felony assault and criminal mischief.

The arrest is linked to an incident on June 13, 2021, when Schimmel reportedly choked a former partner during a dispute. Assault charges were filed against Schimmel after the victim showed "substantial bodily harm."

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Schimmel is facing a maximum of 15 years in prison and a $250,000 fine.

She also faces misdemeanor charges for menacing, recklessly endangering another, harassment and domestic abuse, according to TMZ.

Schimmel was selected by the Atlanta Dream with the eighth overall pick in the 2014 WNBA Draft. She was named an All-Star in her rookie season and received a second All-Star nod after her sophomore campaign.

Atlanta traded Schimmel to the New York Liberty in 2016. She later joined the Las Vegas Aces in 2018 but was waived shortly after.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

She was an All-American in her final year at Franklin High School and played for four seasons at the University of Louisville.